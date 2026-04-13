Thomas Partey’s court case has taken a new turn as fresh charges are formally addressed in proceedings

The Ghana midfielder responded in court amid escalating legal developments in his ongoing case

Despite Partey’s high-profile legal battle, he continues to turn out for both Villarreal and the Black Stars

Veteran Ghanaian journalist Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah has shared a worrying opinion on Partey's off-pitch struggles

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Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appeared before the Southwark Crown Court on Monday, April 13, where he entered not guilty pleas to two of the most serious allegations against him.

The 32-year-old, now on the books of Villarreal, is standing trial after denying accusations involving two women, as well as an additional charge of sexual assault relating to a third alleged victim.

Thomas Partey returns to court on April 13, 2026, to deny two new charges against him. Image credit: Jordan Peck

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana international had earlier, in September last year, also pleaded not guilty to five further serious charges and another sexual assault allegation.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, with a trial currently scheduled for November 2, 2026.

According to Express, Judge Tony Baumgartner, the Recorder of Westminster, ruled that all charges will be heard in a single trial. He also cautioned that the consolidation of the case could push proceedings back as far as January 2027.

Partey denies two new charges in court

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey spoke only to confirm his identity and formally enter his not guilty pleas as The Athletic reported on X. He was not present when the charges were first read out at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13, 2026.

The top Black Stars figure is currently on bail under strict conditions, including a ban on contacting the complainants.

As Express stated, a final trial date will be confirmed once the presiding judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, is officially assigned to the case.

How many women have accused Partey?

As of April 13, 2026, Partey has been charged with offences relating to alleged misconduct involving four different women, whose identities are concealed.

On February 12, 2026, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stated that the additional charges followed a renewed review by the Metropolitan Police, with the latest allegations originally being reported in August 2025.

The CPS explained that the decision to bring further charges was made after a thorough examination of new evidence submitted by the police.

Despite his off-field problems, Partey has continued to star for Villarreal, making 26 appearances across all competitions this season, according to Transfermarkt stats.

“From a professional standpoint, the earlier Partey resolves these legal issues, the better it will be for his career. Situations like this can weigh heavily on a player mentally, and if it drags on, it could even affect his performances on the biggest stage, including the World Cup,” experienced Ghanaian sports journalist Dr Frank Owusu Ansah told YEN.com.gh.

Thomas Partey continues to fight for his innocence as he pleads not guilty in his latest court appearance on Monday, April 13, 2026. Image credit: Carlos Jasso

Source: Getty Images

Partey rejects earlier allegations

Earlier reports from YEN.com.gh confirmed that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder has firmly denied all the serious allegations levelled against him.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, he appeared before the same Southwark Crown Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to five counts linked to alleged non-consensual acts, alongside an additional charge of sexual assault.

Source: YEN.com.gh