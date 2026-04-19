Rio Ferdinand suggested Manchester United could target players from Tottenham Hotspur if they suffer relegation

Spurs face a serious drop threat after a poor run under Roberto De Zerbi, sitting in the bottom three with six games left

Former United star Louis Saha also backed the idea of strengthening the squad to boost their chances of returning to the Champions League

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Manchester United should consider signing two Tottenham Hotspur players if the North London side are relegated from the Premier League.

Spurs have recently appointed Roberto De Zerbi, but a defeat in his first game in charge against Sunderland, combined with a win for West Ham United, has left them in the relegation zone.

Rio Ferdinand names 2 Tottenham stars Man United could target if Spurs are relegated

Source: Getty Images

With just six matches remaining, Tottenham sit two points from safety, making the threat of dropping into the Championship increasingly real.

Relegation would likely put the futures of several Spurs players in doubt, with a number of first-team stars expected to attract interest from Premier League clubs despite the team’s struggles this season.

Two Tottenham stars for Man United

Among them is Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, who has already been linked with a move to Liverpool. Atletico Madrid are reportedly also interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Ferdinand believes the centre-back could also be a strong option for his former club.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former England international admitted he was initially unsure about potential targets but eventually highlighted two names.

“None right now, no. I can’t think of any that I’d take, especially the way they’re playing now,” he said. “Van de Ven, maybe. Van de Ven and Djed Spence, actually.”

Ferdinand’s former teammate Louis Saha has also backed a move for Van de Ven, believing the defender could strengthen United significantly.

“We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available,” Saha said. “He is the calibre of player that can help United reach the next level,” he added, especially as the club aims to return to the Champions League next season.

Kudus could miss 2026 World Cup

Meanwhile, according to Talksport, Mohammed Kudus is likely to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he is set to miss the rest of the 2025/26 club football season.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars playmaker has not featured for Spurs since January 7, missing the last six matches and halting any momentum he was building.

On Thursday, April 9, Tottenham confirmed that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his injury recovery process and, as such, would need a potential surgery.

Tottenham games Kudus could miss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the number of matches Mohammed Kudus could miss after Tottenham confirmed his latest injury setback.

New Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi, who was counting on Kudus's urgent availability, would take charge of his maiden game against Sunderland on Sunday.

Source: YEN.com.gh