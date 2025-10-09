A 2026 FIFA World Cup newcomer will journey to the USA, Canada, and Mexico under the guidance of an Italian manager

The spotlight now turns to the legendary former Italian captain as he prepares to lead the debutants into the historic 48-team spectacle next year

The Uzbekistan Football Association has also unveiled a full technical team to support head coach Fabio Cannavaro

World Cup-winning legend and 2006 Ballon d’Or icon Fabio Cannavaro has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of Uzbekistan, marking a bold new chapter in the Central Asian nation’s football story.

As Uzbekistan prepares for its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026, the appointment signals both ambition and belief in their growing football project.

Cannavaro takes charge of Uzbekistan, who are qualified for 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Justin

Source: Getty Images

A new era for Uzbek football

For years, Uzbekistan flirted with potential but often fell just short of global recognition. Now, with one of football’s greatest defenders at the helm, they are ready to step onto the world stage with renewed confidence.

As reported by Football Italia, the 52-year-old Italian replaces Timur Kapadze, who guided the team to qualification after stepping in when Srecko Katanec departed mid-campaign due to health reasons.

Under Kapadze, Uzbekistan were exceptional, losing just once in 15 qualifying matches and amassing 21 points to clinch their World Cup dream.

Meanwhile, Cannavaro inherits a dynamic, youthful, and technically gifted squad, one that has already proven its strength in Asian football. His challenge now is to blend that flair with the trademark defensive discipline and leadership that defined his career.

2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has been appointed new manager of Uzbekistan national team. Image credit: Setterfield Images

Source: Getty Images

Cannavaro, from Ballon d’Or to tactician

This latest adventure comes months after Cannavaro’s brief spell with Dinamo Zagreb, which ended in April 2025, according to Yahoo Sports. His appointment has reignited excitement among fans who still remember him lifting the World Cup trophy for Italy in 2006.

The Italian football great brings a wealth of global experience, having managed clubs across China, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. His coaching résumé includes league titles with Guangzhou Evergrande, promotion success with Tianjin Quanjian, and the Chinese FA Coach of the Year award in 2017.

According to the Uzbekistan Football Association, he will be joined by a trusted backroom team Eugenio Albarella (assistant coach), Francesco Troise (fitness coach), and Antonio Chimenti (goalkeeper coach), all part of his long-time coaching circle.

Fans celebrate Cannavaro’s appointment

The announcement has set social media alight, with supporters worldwide celebrating the move:

“A world-class move — Cannavaro will bring structure, belief, and pride.” — @CalcioFan88

“From lifting the World Cup to leading underdogs at one — football writes the best stories.” — @TheGlobalBo

“Uzbekistan with Cannavaro? My dark horse for 2026 already!” — @Ainamted

“As an Italian, I’m proud to see our World Cup hero take his passion global. Forza Fabio!” — @AzuriLeg

The sense of excitement is palpable. For a nation entering its first-ever World Cup, Cannavaro’s arrival adds star power and credibility to a team already making history.

Uzbekistan reward national team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Uzbekistan’s government rewarded its national team and staff with brand-new luxury cars following their World Cup qualification, a symbolic gesture of pride and gratitude.

Many locals praised the Uzbek government's gesture, underscoring how deeply the nation cherishes this moment, one that could reshape the country’s football identity forever.

