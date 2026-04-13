A rising 20-year-old Ghana Premier League talent has had his life tragically cut short in a fatal incident

Two-time Ghana champions Aduana FC are in deep mourning following the tragic death of their young midfielder

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, one of Berekum Chelsea's players has poignantly reacted to the passing of his teammate

The Ghana Police Service has promised swift action as they launch investigations into the disturbing incident

Ghana Premier League side Aduana FC are mourning the heartbreaking death of their player Dominic Frimpong, who was on loan at Berekum Chelsea FC at the time of the reported robbery attack that claimed his life.

The 20-year-old midfielder was officially contracted to Aduana Stars but was gaining experience on loan with Berekum Chelsea when the tragic incident occurred.

Police confirm the death of Aduana Stars midfielder Dominic Frimpong on April 13, 2026, after a reported robbery attack, with investigations ongoing.

Source: Facebook

Dominic Frimpong dies in Chelsea bus attack

The tragic incident is reported to have occurred on Sunday, April 12, on the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso stretch of road in the Nyinahini District at around 10:30 PM.

The 2010/11 Ghana Premier League (GPL) were returning to Berekum following their Week 29 league defeat against FC Samartex.

According to an official statement from the Ghana Police Service, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun a manhunt for the suspected highway robbers believed to be behind the attack, while appealing to the public to stay calm as investigations proceed.

Ghana Police confirm investigation into the tragic death of Aduana FC's Dominic Frimpong following a reported highway robbery on April 12, 2026: Image credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The statement further confirmed YEN.com.gh's earlier report that Dominic Frimpong lost his life during the distressing incident, which has sent shockwaves through Ghana football.

According to the Ghana Football Association, efforts are ongoing to track down those responsible, as the football community continues to mourn the heartbreaking loss of the young midfielder.

Aduana FC mourn Dominic Frimpong's passing

Meanwhile, Frimpong was widely regarded as a promising young talent within Aduana’s setup, known for his energy, discipline, and potential to develop into a key figure in Ghana football.

Aduana FC mourns the death of Dominic Frimpong, who was on loan at Berekum Chelsea. Image credit: Aduana FC

Source: Facebook

Following news of his passing, Aduana FC expressed profound grief, joining Berekum Chelsea in mourning and extending condolences to his teammates and family during this difficult time.

In a moving Facebook communication, the Ogya Boys shared their message of sympathy, writing:

''Aduana Football Club is deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving Berekum Chelsea following their Ghana Premier League fixture against FC Samartex 1996.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dominic Frimpong, a player we proudly loaned to Berekum Chelsea. This is a devastating loss to both clubs and Ghana football as a whole.

We extend our deepest condolences to Berekum Chelsea, the family of Dominic Frimpong, his teammates, and all affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.'' the statement concluded.

In the meantime, tributes have continued to pour in from followers of the Ghana Premier League, teammates, coaches, and fans across the country.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Berekum Chelsea defender Samuel Amofa expressed his deep regret.

''I mean, I don't know what to say. From the account of my teammates, it was a horrific and extremely fatal situation. Imagine losing a league game, you are struggling to avoid relegation, and then one of your players is shot dead in an attack. Just imagine what we are going through,'' Amofa sorrowfully stated.

Fans mourn Dominic Frimpong's tragic death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several fans flooded Facebook and X with emotional tributes for Dominic Frimpong following the tragic news of his passing.

Many of them questioned the security arrangements for clubs after league games across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh