Daniel-Kofi Kyereh marked his return from a lengthy injury lay-off with a spectacular volley that underlined his quality

The 30-year-old’s late strike proved decisive, sealing victory for SC Freiburg II against Kassel on Saturday afternoon

Fans flooded social media to celebrate the moment, while also expressing hope that he stays fit and pushes for a place at the World Cup

However, ex-Accra Great Olympics coach Prince George Koffie urged caution, stressing that Kyereh’s minutes must be managed carefully

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is steadily finding his rhythm again after a long and frustrating spell on the sidelines, offering a timely boost for both club and country.

The German-born midfielder had been out of action for close to three years due to a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, compounded by repeated setbacks.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh nets the winning goal for Freiburg II in their fixture against Kassel on April 18, 2026. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

Kyereh scores spectacular volley after injury layoff

That absence ruled him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and much of his time with SC Freiburg.

Now, there are clear signs of a comeback. Last week, the 30-year-old was eased back into action with SC Freiburg II.

He wasted little time making an impression, registering an assist in a convincing 4-1 win over Trier in the Regionalliga Sudwest.

Days later, he went one better. Facing Kassel on Saturday, April 18, Kyereh, who reunited with his Black Stars teammates in March, produced the decisive moment.

With the game hanging in the balance, he met a loose ball with a stunning volley in the 89th minute to seal victory.

That strike means he now boasts a goal and an assist in just two matches since returning, according to Transfermarkt.

Watch Kyereh's goal, as shared on X:

Fans react after Kyereh's goal

Unsurprisingly, excitement has spread among Ghanaian supporters, many of whom are already dreaming of a return to the Black Stars setup.

@Killy_0410 wrote:

"Ghana needs you at this moment… stay fit and keep grinding!!"

@goldfharya added:

"We're trusting the process, don."

@Vinzkhid_vhibez chimed in:

"He still got it."

@Randy_Mens demanded:

"I’ve seen enough. Call him."

@Star_Jay6 summed it up:

"Pure quality."

Before his injury nightmare, Kyereh managed two goals in 12 appearances after joining Freiburg from FC St Pauli ahead of the 2022/23 season.

His current form suggests he could soon push for minutes with the senior side again. Still, not everyone is rushing to conclusions.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's form since returning from injury suggests his readiness for first-team action. Photo by Simon Hofmann - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Coach urges caution amid Kyereh-Black Stars talks

Former Great Olympics, Swedru All Blacks and Karela United coach Prince George Koffie has urged patience, warning that careful management will be key as the midfielder rebuilds full fitness. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he said:

“At face value, it makes sense for Ghanaians to clamour for Daniel Kofi-Kyereh. Fortunately or unfortunately, we don't have a lot of players of Kyereh's ilk and playing style and given Mohammed Kudus could possibly miss the World Cup, he could actually step in.

"But we would have to err on the side of caution, as he is only returning to fitness. Again, due to the way he has accelerated in terms of performance in game scenarios with his goal and an assist in two games, we [as in Ghanaians] can only pray he stays fit. And who knows, he could be a wildcard for Carlos Queiroz at the World Cup.”

With fixtures coming thick and fast for both Freiburg’s reserve side and first team, per the club's website, the next few weeks could prove decisive.

If he maintains this upward curve, a return to top-level action may not be far away.

Kyereh speaks about meeting idol Neymar

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh opened up about meeting his childhood idol Neymar.

The Ghanaian faced the Brazilian in a 3-0 defeat in September 2022 and described the experience as surreal.

Source: YEN.com.gh