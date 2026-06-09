Como Primavera players visited children in Pokuase and spent time playing football and interacting with young Ghanaian footballers

More than 24 clubs participated in an Under-11 and Under-15 football gala attended by the Italian delegation

Como 1907's football development initiative aimed to empower Ghanaian youth and strengthen local football structures

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Players from Italian club Como 1907 are continuing to make a lasting impact during their visit to Ghana as part of a week-long football development project focused on youth empowerment and grassroots football.

The delegation arrived in Ghana on Saturday and immediately began engaging with young footballers, creating unforgettable experiences for children involved in local football programmes.

Como Primavera players visit children in Pokuase and spent time playing football and interacting with young Ghanaian footballers

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, June7, the Como players visited young footballers in Pokuase, spending time with the children, sharing smiles, playing football and creating moments that many of the youngsters are unlikely to forget.

The visit is part of a broader initiative designed to strengthen ties between Ghana's football community and one of Italy's fastest-growing football clubs.

Como Primavera players take on coaching roles

On Monday, June 8, the Como delegation attended a football gala featuring more than 24 clubs competing in Under-11 and Under-15 tournaments.

The visiting players, who are members of Como Primavera, the club's youth development side, took a hands-on approach during the event.

Rather than simply watching from the sidelines, the Como players divided themselves into groups and each selected one of the participating teams to support.

They assisted with coaching, offered advice and encouragement, and actively followed their chosen teams throughout the competition.

Their involvement added excitement to the tournament and provided young Ghanaian players with a rare opportunity to interact directly with footballers from a European professional club.

The tournament produced several exciting players and matches, with Brunate FC's Under-15 side emerging as champions after defeating KDF Soccer Academy 2-1 in the final.

KDF Soccer Academy, however, bounced back in the Under-11 category, winning their tournament and ensuring the club left with silverware.

Brunate FC's Under-15 side emerge as champions after defeating KDF Soccer Academy 2-1 in the final.

Source: UGC

Football development project creating long-term opportunities

Como 1907's visit forms part of a week-long football development programme aimed at strengthening relationships with Ghana's football community while supporting youth development initiatives.

The Serie A club arrived in Ghana through the efforts of Danish footballer Laura Juul Hansen.

The project is being organised by Hansen's non-profit organisation, Sport Creates Memories (SCM), which focuses on improving grassroots sports development across Africa.

This is the second time Como 1907 have visited Ghana in partnership with the former Police Ladies player, continuing a collaboration centred on creating opportunities for young footballers and strengthening local football structures.

During their stay, the delegation will also attend a special dinner hosted by Italy's Ambassador to Ghana, Laura Ranalli.

The visitors are expected to help launch a new youth football league in the Dome/Atomic area while also supporting the already established SCM League in Pokuase, where children have been participating in organised football activities.

The overall objective is to create sustainable football opportunities for young people while building stronger community-based football structures that will continue to benefit children long after the Italian club returns home.

For many of the youngsters who met the Como players this week, the memories created in Pokuase and at the football gala are likely to remain with them for years to come.

Source: YEN.com.gh