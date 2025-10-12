Otto Addo has etched his name into Ghanaian football history after guiding the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday, October 12.

By leading the team to consecutive World Cup appearances, Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to achieve such a feat, further solidifying his legacy in the nation’s footballing history.

Source: Getty Images

The German-trained tactician first took Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after masterminding a tense playoff win over rivals Nigeria.

This achievement made him the first Ghanaian to both play for and coach the Black Stars at the World Cup.

Now, Addo has repeated the remarkable feat, guiding the team through another strong qualifying campaign.

Ghana sealed qualification for the 2026 Mundial with Mohammed Kudus’ decisive strike at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Under Addo’s guidance, the Black Stars remained unbeaten in eight qualifiers, winning seven matches and drawing one, finishing top of Group I with 25 points, six ahead of second-placed Madagascar.

It will be recalled that the other two games were played under Chris Hughton, which resulted in a narrow loss to Comoros in November 2023 and a slim win over Madagascar in the opening round of the qualification series.

Key contributions from stars like Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Kudus highlighted the squad’s blend of tactical discipline and attacking flair.

Despite missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Addo restored confidence in the national team, demonstrating his ability to inspire, organise, and extract peak performances from his players.

With this historic milestone, Ghana has now qualified for five World Cups: 2006 under Ratomir Dujković, 2010 under Milovan Rajevac, 2014 under Kwesi Appiah, and both 2022 and 2026 under Otto Addo.

As the nation looks ahead to the global showpiece, optimism is high that the Black Stars, guided by Addo, can leave a lasting mark on the world stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh