Jordan Ayew is set to make history as Ghana’s oldest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup when he takes to the field at the 2026 tournament.

The Black Stars sealed their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros in Accra, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Mohammed Kudus early in the second half.

After a tense and goalless first half where both teams struggled to create clear chances, the Black Stars returned from the break with renewed energy and intent.

Just three minutes into the second period, Thomas Partey threaded a clever pass through to Kudus, who controlled the ball before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike into the top corner.

Comoros put up a spirited fight and managed to prevent Ghana from adding to their lead, but they rarely threatened the hosts’ defence.

The Black Stars managed the game confidently in the final stages, securing a crucial three points and confirming their place at next year’s tournament.

This qualification marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, cementing their status as one of Africa’s most consistent performers on the global stage.

For Jordan Ayew, it represents a personal milestone as well. Born on September 11, 1991, the Crystal Palace forward will be 34 years and 10 months old during the 2026 World Cup, just two months shy of his 35th birthday.

This achievement will see him surpass Denis Odoi’s record, who was 34 years and 7 months old when he featured for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2026 edition will also mark Ayew’s third World Cup appearance, having previously represented Ghana in 2014 and 2022.

By doing so, he will join an elite group of Ghanaian players to have appeared at three World Cups, a list that includes Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and his brother André Ayew.

As one of the most experienced members of the current Black Stars squad, Jordan Ayew’s leadership and consistency will be crucial as Ghana aim to make a strong impact in the expanded tournament.

His longevity, professionalism, and dedication continue to embody the spirit of Ghanaian football, inspiring fans and younger players alike.

