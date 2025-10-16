Eden Hazard had delivered his verdict on Mohammed Kudus and Eberechi Eze in a viral Premier League challenge

An England-based Ghanaian sports journalist, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, has backed Kudus to flourish at Tottenham

Both Mohammed Kudus and Eberechi Eze form part of the exciting offensive midfielders in the 2025/26 Premier League

Former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has caught the attention of Premier League fans after appearing in the league’s latest “Winner Stays On” challenge on X.

The fun video, shared by the official Premier League handle, featured Hazard choosing between two of England’s brightest attacking talents, Eberechi Eze of Arsenal and Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur.

Eden Hazard rates Arsenal's Eberechi Eze ahead of Mohamemd Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur in a viral 'Winner Stays On' challenge. Image credit: Pelham Richard, UEFA

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, Hazard, known for his quick wit and technical flair, didn’t hesitate when asked which of the two is the better dribbler.

After a brief smile, he said, “Oh, Eze is good,” choosing the Arsenal star over the Ghanaian playmaker. His choice immediately sparked fan debate online, especially with both players currently in fine form for their respective clubs.

Hazard’s selection of Eberechi Eze over Mohammed Kudus has now become one of the week’s most talked-about football moments on social media, generating lots of reactions from fans.

Mohammed Kudus is one of the players with the most successful dribbles in the 2025/26 Premier League season. Image credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

In the meantime, Kudus, now starring for Tottenham, has started the season brightly with 4 assists and 1 goal in 10 Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou. His pace, versatility, and creativity have made him one of Spurs’ key attacking weapons.

On the other hand, Eze, who joined Arsenal in the summer, has contributed 2 assists and 1 goal in 10 appearances, showcasing his trademark flair and confidence on the ball, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Watch the video here.

Eden Hazard's successful football career

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard remains one of the most talented footballers to ever grace the Premier League. According to Wikipedia, the Belgian forward enjoyed seven sensational seasons at Chelsea, where he became a club icon, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League trophies, and the FA Cup.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Hazard earned a reputation as one of the league’s most entertaining and unstoppable players, known for his dribbling, vision, and creativity. He was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2015 and FWA Footballer of the Year in 2015, cementing his legacy as one of Chelsea’s greatest ever.

After his move to Real Madrid, injuries hindered his progress, but Hazard’s influence on modern Premier League wingers remains undeniable. Even in retirement, his opinions still carry weight among football fans worldwide.

England-based journalist backs Kudus to shine

However, during an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, England-based Ghanaian sports writer, David Stephen, expressed strong confidence in Kudus, insisting that the Ghanaian midfielder has all the qualities to thrive and make a lasting impact in the Premier League.

“Mohammed Kudus is one of those rare players who can make magic happen out of nothing. He’s confident, skillful, and fearless, exactly the kind of player who thrives in the Premier League.” Stephen said.

He further added:

“Eze is a fantastic talent, no doubt, but Kudus has that extra spark. Once he fully settles at Tottenham, I believe he’ll shine brighter than ever and prove why many see him as one of Africa’s finest exports.”

Richarlison welcomes Kudus to Tottenham

YEN.com.gh earleir reported on Richarlison's cheeky welcome message after Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Mohammed Kudus.

The Brazilian promptly took to social media to post a contentious image featuring the Ghanaian midfielder, referencing a tumultuous Premier League clash between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: YEN.com.gh