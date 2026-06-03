Veteran broadcaster Captain Smart looked back on the day he publicly welcomed Nana Ama McBrown to Onua TV, a gesture that left many people talking

The outspoken media personality shared a personal lesson about celebrating the success of others, insisting it comes with its own rewards

Captain Smart also linked McBrown's arrival to major changes at Onua TV, making a claim that has sparked conversation among viewers and fans

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Media personality Captain Smart has publicly praised actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown, crediting her with helping increase Onua TV's revenue and contributing to improved salaries for the station's staff.

Nana Ama McBrown's impact at Onua TV increased our salaries, says Captain Smart. Image credit: Captain Smart

Source: Instagram

Speaking at an event attended by dignitaries and industry figures, the outspoken broadcaster reflected on the period when McBrown joined Onua TV after leaving her previous television role.

According to Captain Smart, he openly welcomed McBrown to the station in a manner that did not sit well with many people in the media industry.

He recounted wearing a T-shirt bearing McBrown's image on the day she officially joined Onua TV, a gesture he said some presenters and media personalities did not understand at the time.

Captain Smart recalled welcoming McBrown

The veteran broadcaster explained that despite his status in the industry, he saw nothing wrong with celebrating another person's success.

"When Nana Ama joined Onua TV, and we were welcoming her, some presenters in Ghana did not understand it. I wore a T-shirt with her image to welcome her. Some people felt I was too big for that."

Captain Smart stated that supporting and celebrating others should not be seen as a sign of weakness or inferiority.

He stressed that people should be willing to honour and appreciate the achievements of others if they expect to receive similar recognition in their own lives.

He added:

"If you cannot wear the glory of somebody, nobody will wear your glory. Nobody will honour you. I wore my sister's glory that day, and I am still Captain Smart"

Captain Smart shares McBrown's impact at Onua

Captain Smart went on to highlight what he described as McBrown's positive impact on the television station since her arrival.

According to him, the actress and presenter brought significant value to the brand, helping to attract viewers and increase revenue for the station.

He claimed that the financial gains experienced by Onua TV after McBrown's arrival had benefited workers, including himself.

Captain Smart noted that staff salaries had improved and suggested that the station's growth was partly linked to the popularity and influence McBrown brought to the channel.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He stated:

"After she came, she increased Onua TV revenue and our salaries were raised. Maybe if she had not joined us, I would still be receiving the old salary."

His remarks have since attracted attention online, with many social media users praising the broadcaster for publicly acknowledging McBrown's contribution and celebrating her success despite being one of Ghana's most recognised media personalities.

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart hints at quitting his show on Onua TV. Image credit: Onua TV/YouTube, Captain Smart/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart hints at Onua TV exit

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Pressure has mounted on viewers of Onua Maakye after host Captain Smart once again hinted at a possible exit during his programme, sparking fresh concern among fans.

The controversial media personality made remarks during the recent edition of his show, which many viewers interpreted as a signal about the uncertainty surrounding his future.

He had earlier hinted at quitting the job, citing a lack of management attention to studio concerns, a comment that also triggered discussions about his role at the station.

Source: YEN.com.gh