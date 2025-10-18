Tottenham Hotspur winger Mohammed Kudus declares himself the finest player in world football when it comes to a key area of the game

Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus has boldly claimed that he is the best player in world football in terms of one major aspect of the game, following his stunning start to life in North London.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been in sensational form since joining Tottenham, racking up four assists and a goal in his first few games.

Kudus also played a major role in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, netting in the games against Madagascar in September and versus Comoros on October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His explosive performances have quickly made him one of Thomas Frank’s key men, earning praise from former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe, who called Kudus “the main man” in the new-look Tottenham side.

Kudus: 'I'm the world's strongest player''

Despite his impressive stats and dazzling footwork, Kudus insists that his biggest asset isn’t his flair or dribbling, it’s his physical strength, as noted by TBR Football. In a recent interview segment where players were asked to build their “perfect footballer,” the 25-year-old picked himself for strength, a choice that raised eyebrows among fans.

Kudus, known for his silky touches and close control, has actually been one of the most effective dribblers in the Premier League this season, topping charts ahead of Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal.

When completing his dream player, Mohammed Kudus showed respect to some of football’s finest: he selected Messi for left foot, Neymar for right foot, Mbappé for speed, and Iniesta for intelligence, but stood firm on picking himself for strength.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been handed a timely boost as Ghana’s failure to qualify for the upcoming AFCON means Kudus will remain with the club throughout that period.

While it’s a blow for the national team, Tottenham fans will be delighted to have one of their standout performers available during a critical phase of the season.

The in-form Ghana international has been one of Spurs’ most influential players this campaign, combining flair and creativity in attack. His quick recovery and composure to deliver an assist immediately after the booking highlight why he is so key to Thomas Frank's Tottenham side.

For Ghana, there’s still reason for optimism, the Black Stars have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Kudus will be eager to take his rich club form onto the biggest stage when that time comes.

How Kudus can dominate at Tottenham

