A strict diet and intense body transformation helped Antoine Semenyo rise from a rejected college hopeful to one of the Premier League’s brightest stars

His discipline at Bristol City reshaped him into a lean, explosive forward capable of dominating defenders

Now valued at £75 million, the Bournemouth striker has become a top transfer target for Manchester United

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo is living proof that good things come to those who take proper care of themselves.

The Bournemouth forward has taken the Premier League by storm with a blistering start to the season, scoring six goals in the early fixtures.

How strict diet and body transformation turned Antoine Semenyo

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s outstanding form has drawn serious interest from top clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

His efforts were recently rewarded when he was named the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for September 2025, capping off a sensational run for AFC Bournemouth.

According to the Bournemouth Echo, Semenyo beat off competition from Erling Haaland, Nick Pope, Ryan Gravenberch, Omar Alderete, and Martin Zubimendi to claim the award.

The recognition highlights his growing reputation as one of the league’s most explosive and game-changing forwards.

And SunSport can now reveal the secret behind his transformation into a lean, powerful goalscoring machine.

A strict diet during his time at Bristol City proved pivotal in his development, turning him from a once-overlooked college prospect into Bournemouth’s prized £75 million asset now being monitored by elite Premier League clubs.

Former Bristol City manager Lee Johnson, who now coaches Belgian side Lommel, played a vital role in reviving Semenyo’s career after he was rejected following a trial at Crystal Palace, Bournemouth’s upcoming opponents. Johnson has shed light on the discipline and commitment that underpinned Semenyo’s rise.

He told SunSport:

“The nutritional part was really important. His evening meal was chicken and rice, which he liked a lot, but we had to reduce the rice portion and increase the chicken.

“It was also about application — understanding what it takes to be a professional: the gym work, the focus, the consistency.

“Sometimes players revert to type and lose that discipline, but Antoine grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He worked hard, stayed committed, and soon developed into a top player.

“As he became leaner, it gave him the aerodynamic edge to be both quick and powerful.”

A lot of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo’s success goes down to his diet

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo helps Ghana qualify for World Cup

Beyond his club heroics, Semenyo has also been in fine form for Ghana.

He played a key part in the Black Stars’ successful qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Although his individual contribution, a goal in Ghana’s 5-0 triumph over Chad, may not have dominated headlines, his work rate and creativity proved invaluable to the team’s overall success.

Ghana finished top of Group I with 25 points, sealing their fifth appearance on football’s grandest stage, per the BBC.

Semenyo’s latest accolade crowns what has been an exceptional start to the season, one that hints at even greater things to come.

Semenyo's touching story

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable journey of resilience, faith, and determination.

From enduring rejections at Chelsea and Arsenal to fighting through the challenges of lower-league football to become one of the foremost names in England's top flight.

Source: YEN.com.gh