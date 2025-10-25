Liverpool are reportedly targeting Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez following his explosive start to the La Liga season

The Argentine forward stole the show in the Madrid derby with a brilliant brace, including a breathtaking free kick

Fans have since taken to social media in excitement, as reports suggest Liverpool are eager to bring Álvarez in to bolster their attacking options

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a sensational move for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, who has emerged as one of the top forwards in world football.

The Argentine star initially rose to prominence at Manchester City, where he played a key role under Pep Guardiola across two successful seasons.

Liverpool targets Atletico Madrid's Argentine striker Julian Alvarez (left). Image credit: Juan Mabromata

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool's interest in Julian Alvarez

Despite directly contributing 55 goals in over 100 appearances, consistent starting opportunities at City were scarce due to the intense competition for attacking positions, as noted by Football Talk.

Seeking a more central role, Alvarez moved to Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2024. While his debut season in La Liga showed promise, he has truly hit his stride this term, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the opening seven matches.

His standout performance came in the Madrid derby, where he netted twice, including a stunning free kick, helping Diego Simeone’s side secure a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are closely monitoring Alvarez following his explosive start to the season. The Spanish outlet reports that the Premier League champions view him as a strong option to strengthen their attacking options.

Liverpool reportedly monitors Julian Alvarez following his standout start to the 2025/26 La Liga season. Image credit: Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

However, Liverpool are yet to table a formal bid for the prolific forward, who has scored an impressive 138 career goals so far. Reports suggest Atlético Madrid are holding firm on their stance, valuing Álvarez at over £100 million before even considering a sale.

Meanwhile, the Reds recently suffered their first setback of the season with a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, ending their unbeaten streak. Jürgen Klopp’s men will look to bounce back and reclaim the top spot in their upcoming fixtures against struggling Chelsea and arch-rivals Manchester United in matchweeks 7 and 8.

Fans react to Liverpool's planned Alvarez transfer

In the meantime, Liverpool fans have been buzzing after reports emerged that the club is eyeing a move for Atlético Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. With the Argentine hitting top form in La Liga this season, supporters have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

@JamesOsei reacted:

“Alvarez would be a game-changer for us! His record this season is insane—imagine him linking up with Salah and Isak.''

@AnfieldLegend said:

“I love the ambition, but £100m+ is a lot. Hope we don’t overpay when we need reinforcements at the back too.''

Why Liverpool failed to sign Marc Guehi

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed why Liverpool missed out on signing Crystal Palace’s defensive standout, Marc Guehi, before the summer transfer window closed on Monday, September 1.

The deal fell through despite the Reds’ interest, leaving them to reconsider their defensive reinforcements for the season in the January window.

Source: YEN.com.gh