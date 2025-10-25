A new era begins at Tottenham as Thomas Frank starts reshaping the team after a turbulent season under Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham are preparing big January transfer moves with plans to add fresh attacking firepower to their squad

Two Premier League stars have emerged as top targets and their potential partnership could transform Spurs’ attack

After a disappointing 2024/25 Premier League campaign under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur were left needing a fresh direction.

While the Europa League trophy provided some relief, former chairman Daniel Levy recognized deeper issues that demanded change. In response, Thomas Frank was appointed to take charge, a move that has already begun to pay off.

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham plots a double move for Antoine Semenyo and Illiman Ndiaye to join Mohammed Kudus in North London. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

The former Brentford boss has tightened up Spurs’ shaky defense, helping the team record six clean sheets across all competitions so far.

However, Frank and his backroom staff are now turning their attention to the Premier League January transfer window, with plans to strengthen their attacking options as they aim to push further up the Premier League table.

Tottenham eye Antoine Semenyo, Iliman Ndiaye

Tottenham’s recruitment team, led by sporting director Fabio Paratici, is actively scouting forwards capable of complementing the club’s new attacking identity.

One standout name is Antoine Semenyo, the Ghanaian star from Bournemouth, who has been in electric form this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in his first eight appearances. Spurs had shown interest in Semenyo last summer, and now they’re back in the race, per Spurs Web.

Tottenham line up stunning transfer for Ghana international striker Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth in January 2026. Image credit: Stuart Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Another target emerging on their radar is Iliman Ndiaye of Everton. According to reports from TEAMtalk, Tottenham view the Senegalese forward as a prime target, though Newcastle United are also keen on the 25-year-old. Everton have reportedly placed a £60 million price tag on Ndiaye, reflecting his growing status as one of the league’s top performers.

Ndiaye vs Kudus: Potential dream duo for Spurs

Tottenham are no strangers to high-profile attacking signings, having already secured Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United for around £55 million earlier this year. The Ghanaian winger has made an immediate impact, contributing a goal and four assists in his opening eight Premier League games.

However, Ndiaye’s recent performances suggest he could be an even stronger addition. The Senegal international has showcased superior shot accuracy, passing efficiency, and ball progression metrics, proving his ability to create and finish chances under pressure.

Pairing Ndiaye and Kudus could transform Spurs’ attack into one of the most dynamic in the Premier League. For Thomas Frank, such signings would mark another bold step in his North London rebuild, signaling Tottenham’s renewed ambition to compete with England’s elite.

If the board can move quickly in January, Spurs could soon boast two of the league’s most exciting African forwards leading their charge for glory.

Kudus' impact at Tottenham Hotspur so far

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took a closer look at Mohammed Kudus’ impressive impact at Tottenham Hotspur, highlighting how the Ghanaian star has quickly become a key figure under Thomas Frank.

His creativity, work rate, and attacking flair have already made him one of Spurs’ most influential players in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh