France aims for a third World Cup title with key contributions from Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé

Dembélé fosters defensive commitment with Kylian Mbappé to enhance team cohesion ahead of the tournament

PSG star Dembélé returns after Champions League triumph, bringing vital experience to France's World Cup preparations

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and France, the reigning World Cup runners-up, have a clear objective: reach a third consecutive final and win a third world title.

It is a difficult challenge, but one many believe is achievable for a French side considered among the favourites to lift the trophy.

To achieve that goal, Les Bleus will rely heavily on Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, whose influence within the national team dressing room has reportedly grown significantly in recent months.

Why Dembélé Asked Mbappé to Put in More Defensive Effort

Source: Getty Images

Dembélé Raises Defensive Commitment With Mbappé

According to L’Équipe, Dembélé has become one of the key voices within the France squad and is now comfortable discussing important tactical matters with some of the team's biggest stars.

Among those conversations has reportedly been a discussion with captain Kylian Mbappé regarding the need for greater defensive involvement.

The report claims Dembélé has encouraged the Real Madrid forward to contribute more defensively in order to better fit into the team's collective mentality and overall structure.

The discussions were said to have taken place in a respectful atmosphere, sometimes humorous and sometimes more serious.

Both players reportedly enjoy these exchanges, with their relationship continuing to strengthen over the years both on and off the pitch.

The growing bond between Dembélé and Mbappé is viewed as a reflection of the positive environment within a French squad that has major ambitions heading into the World Cup.

Ballon d'Or Winner Returns After Champions League Triumph

Meanwhile, Dembélé is set to return fully to the France setup after being given additional time to recover following another successful club campaign.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger was left on the bench during France's recent 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast after being granted extra rest following PSG's Champions League final victory over Arsenal.

France manager Didier Deschamps has now confirmed that Dembélé is expected to feature in the team's final World Cup warm-up match on Monday.

When asked whether the former Barcelona star would be included in the starting lineup, Deschamps responded:

"Yes, like other players. Ousmane is one of the players, like Desire (Doue), who didn't play after the final. I felt it was important for him to recover."

The return of the Ballon d'Or holder will provide a major boost for France as they continue their preparations for the tournament.

His pace, creativity and attacking threat are expected to play a key role as Les Bleus attempt to regain the World Cup crown.

How Dembélé won 2025 Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh previously reported on how Ousmane Dembélé won the Ballon d'Or in 2025, completing a remarkable career turnaround.

The French star finished ahead of Lamine Yamal and several high-profile teammates to claim football’s biggest individual silverware.

Source: YEN.com.gh