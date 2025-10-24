Marcus Rashford may have sparked tension among Barcelona supporters after naming his greatest player of all time just days before El Clasico

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been the defining feature of modern football for over a decade

Widely regarded as the defining figures of their generation, Ronaldo and Messi's achievements remain unmatched

Marcus Rashford may have stirred controversy among Barcelona supporters after naming his greatest player of all time just days before the highly anticipated El Clasico clash against Real Madrid.

The English forward has quickly adapted to life in Spain since joining Barcelona, registering five goals and six assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The Englsihman's blistering form has made him one of Hansi Flick’s most trusted attacking options, and Sunday’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu will mark his first taste of El Clasico action.

Rashford heads into the fixture full of confidence after scoring twice in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Olympiacos in midweek, a performance he described to UEFA as his “best yet” in a Barcelona shirt.

Despite his impressive start, Barcelona find themselves two points behind league leaders Real Madrid heading into the weekend.

With Raphinha sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Rashford is expected to start once again in what promises to be one of the most intense fixtures of the season.

Ahead of the showdown, he sat down with ESPN to share his thoughts on some of football’s most debated topics, and his answers may not sit well with every Barcelona fan.

When asked about the greatest finisher he has ever seen, Rashford named his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

He praised Lionel Messi as the best playmaker in football history and also named the Argentine as the greatest player to ever grace La Liga.

However, when pressed to pick an outright “GOAT,” Rashford refused to separate the two icons, saying diplomatically: “I think it’s Messi and Ronaldo — it’s difficult.”

His balanced response might appear neutral to most, but given Ronaldo’s legendary status at Real Madrid, his comments risk upsetting some Barcelona faithful who see Messi as the undisputed king of football.

Yet, Rashford’s connection to Ronaldo runs deep. The pair shared a dressing room at Manchester United between 2021 and 2022, during one of the club’s most turbulent periods.

While Rashford struggled that season, scoring just five times, Ronaldo thrived, netting 24 goals and earning the club’s Player of the Year award.

The following campaign saw Ronaldo’s fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, which ended with his sensational departure to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Rashford, meanwhile, rediscovered his best form under Ten Hag, scoring 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 season. After a strained relationship with Ruben Amorim, he moved on loan to Barcelona, calling it his “dream move.”

The 27-year-old’s loan includes an option for Barcelona to make the transfer permanent next summer for £28 million.

When asked if he hopes to stay, Rashford smiled and said: “For sure. I’m enjoying this football club. For anyone who loves football, Barcelona is one of the greatest clubs in history. It’s an honour to be here.”

