Barcelona have reportedly explored a surprising new destination for a year-end friendly as part of their global expansion plans

A recently cancelled high-profile match has prompted the Catalan club to look elsewhere for lost revenue

President Joan Laporta is spearheading a strategic move that could see Barcelona make history in South America

FC Barcelona are reportedly close to finalising a lucrative plan to play a friendly match in Peru this December, as the club seeks to offset financial losses following the cancellation of their much-anticipated Miami clash against Villarreal.

The proposed fixture, reportedly valued between €7–8 million, could offer the Catalan giants a timely revenue boost amid their ongoing financial recovery efforts.

Barcelona plan to play a friendly match in Peru in December 2025 after their La Liga clash against Villarreal in Miami was cancelled. Image credit: Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona-Villarreal Miami clash cancelled

According to Mundo Deportivo, negotiations are already underway for the game to take place shortly after Barcelona’s final La Liga match of 2025. The fixture was initially scheduled for December 20 in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, but organisers Relevent Sports and La Liga pulled the plug, citing “uncertainty in Spain” and insufficient preparation time.

The club described the cancellation as a major commercial setback, losing out on significant exposure and income, as noted by CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, Barcelona had earlier declined an opportunity to play in Libya due to safety concerns, even though the offer was worth around €5 million.

The Peru alternative, therefore, provides an attractive and safer option, aligning with the club’s long-term push to grow its brand across Latin America, a key region in their global outreach strategy.

Joan Laporta (left) is desperate to boost Barcelona's finances with a planned Peru friendly match in December 2025. Image credit: Miguel

Source: AFP

Barcelona to play in Peru

President Joan Laporta is said to be personally leading the initiative. He reportedly met with head coach Hansi Flick, sporting director Deco, and the players at the club’s training base, stressing the importance of accepting the Peru proposal.

Per reports, Laporta emphasised that the match would help balance reduced commercial revenues this season and maintain financial momentum going into 2026, a year expected to be pivotal with the reopening of the renovated Camp Nou.

However, before approving the trip, Barcelona are consulting with the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) to ensure the match date complies with holiday and rest regulations. If cleared, this would mark Barcelona’s second December exhibition abroad in recent years, following their 2023 friendly against Club América in the United States.

The planned fixture also carries symbolic weight. It would be Barcelona’s first senior appearance in Peru, a nation with a passionate football culture and strong ties to the club. Organisers expect a packed stadium and wide broadcast coverage across South America.

While La Liga’s Miami setback reignited debates over taking Spanish football abroad, Barcelona’s independent move reflects their determination to stay commercially competitive.

