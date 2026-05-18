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Georgina Rodriguez's Platinum Blonde Transformation at Cannes as Ronaldo’s Fiancée Turns Heads
Football

Georgina Rodriguez's Platinum Blonde Transformation at Cannes as Ronaldo’s Fiancée Turns Heads

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • Georgina Rodríguez dazzled at Cannes with a dramatic platinum blonde hair transformation and daring red carpet outfit
  • Ronaldo’s fiancée turned heads at the Kering Women in Motion Awards with bold fashion and luxury jewellery display
  • The influencer’s stunning makeover and rising modelling career spark fresh buzz at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

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Georgina Rodríguez made a striking appearance at the 2026 Kering Women in Motion Awards during the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a bold new look that instantly drew attention on the red carpet.

The fiancée of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ditched her signature brunette hair for a dramatic platinum blonde transformation as she arrived at the prestigious event held at Place de la Castre.

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Georgina Rodríguez turns heads at the Cannes Film Festival after unveiling a striking new blonde hairstyle and daring outfit on the red carpet. Image credit: Quality Images
Source: Getty Images

As The Daily Mail covered, her new look paired a daring outfit: a blue satin shirt worn open over a black lace bra, with tailored black trousers and matching heels.

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Georgina elevated her glamorous appearance with a statement diamond necklace and her eye-catching $3 million engagement ring, capturing photographers’ attention throughout the evening. She completed the look with a black fur shawl draped elegantly over her arms.

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Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cannes Film Festival 2026, Georgina Rodriguez blonde hair transformation, Ronaldo fiancée, Cannes red carpet looks, Kering Women in Motion Awards, celebrity fashion news, Georgina Rodriguez style
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2026 Kering Women in Motion Awards during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Place de la Castre on May 17, 2026, in Cannes. Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Source: Getty Images

Beyond the red carpet moment, Georgina Rodriguez has recently expanded her presence in the fashion world, landing a major campaign as the new face of swimwear brand Calzedonia.

The campaign highlights her in a series of bold shoots, reflecting her growing influence in the modelling world.

The 32-year-old, who lives in Saudi Arabia with Ronaldo, has been in a high-profile relationship with the footballer for nearly a decade.

The couple became engaged in August 2025 after eight years together, marking a major milestone in their long-term partnership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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