Georgina Rodriguez's Platinum Blonde Transformation at Cannes as Ronaldo’s Fiancée Turns Heads
- Georgina Rodríguez dazzled at Cannes with a dramatic platinum blonde hair transformation and daring red carpet outfit
- Ronaldo’s fiancée turned heads at the Kering Women in Motion Awards with bold fashion and luxury jewellery display
- The influencer’s stunning makeover and rising modelling career spark fresh buzz at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
Georgina Rodríguez made a striking appearance at the 2026 Kering Women in Motion Awards during the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a bold new look that instantly drew attention on the red carpet.
The fiancée of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ditched her signature brunette hair for a dramatic platinum blonde transformation as she arrived at the prestigious event held at Place de la Castre.
As The Daily Mail covered, her new look paired a daring outfit: a blue satin shirt worn open over a black lace bra, with tailored black trousers and matching heels.
Georgina elevated her glamorous appearance with a statement diamond necklace and her eye-catching $3 million engagement ring, capturing photographers’ attention throughout the evening. She completed the look with a black fur shawl draped elegantly over her arms.
Beyond the red carpet moment, Georgina Rodriguez has recently expanded her presence in the fashion world, landing a major campaign as the new face of swimwear brand Calzedonia.
The campaign highlights her in a series of bold shoots, reflecting her growing influence in the modelling world.
The 32-year-old, who lives in Saudi Arabia with Ronaldo, has been in a high-profile relationship with the footballer for nearly a decade.
The couple became engaged in August 2025 after eight years together, marking a major milestone in their long-term partnership.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh