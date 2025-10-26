Real Madrid and Barcelona have been barred from using the iconic term ‘El Clasico’ to describe their fixtures

A legal ruling has stripped both clubs of the right to promote their encounters under the famous name

Though El Clasico remains one of the most recognisable phrases in European football, neither side can now use it in any official capacity

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been prohibited from using the term “El Clasico” ahead of their highly anticipated showdown this weekend.

Los Blancos will aim to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points when they host their arch-rivals at the Bernabeu, with just two points currently separating the sides.

Why Real Madrid and Barcelona Are Banned from Calling Their Matches 'El Clasico

Both sides have already dropped points this season, adding extra tension to what promises to be a fierce battle in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid boast one of Europe’s deadliest forwards in Kylian Mbappé, who has already scored 10 goals in just eight league games.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will look to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whose pre-match comments have stirred controversy, as the stage is set for a gripping first clash between the rivals this season.

Barcelona, Real Madrid banned from using ‘El Clasico’

Earlier this year, La Liga emerged victorious in a legal battle over the commercial rights to the term “El Clasico.”

The dispute revolved around whether Real Madrid and Barcelona could claim joint ownership of the famous rivalry’s name, but the court ruled that La Liga’s registration of “ELCLASICO” in May 2023 granted the league exclusive commercial control.

This means both clubs are now prohibited from using “El Clasico” in marketing campaigns or promotional materials, per Revelo.

The ruling is the latest flashpoint in an ongoing power struggle between La Liga and Spain’s two biggest clubs, with recent tensions also flaring over a proposal to stage Barcelona’s December clash with Villarreal at Inter Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Pictured: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Photo by Ruben Albarran

Players who will miss Real Madrid vs Barcelona tie

Real Madrid have received a boost ahead of Sunday’s clash, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, and Dean Huijsen returning to the squad.

However, Antonio Rudiger remains sidelined with a muscular injury, and David Alaba also misses out due to a groin problem.

Dani Ceballos returns, while Federico Valverde is expected to continue at right-back amid defensive uncertainty.

Jude Bellingham, fresh off his first goal of the campaign, will join an attacking line of Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior.

Barcelona, meanwhile, welcome Frenkie de Jong back from illness, but Jules Kounde is a major doubt after missing training with a knock.

Raphinha’s hamstring injury keeps him out, joining Gavi, Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, and Ter Stegen on the sidelines.

As a result, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Marcus Rashford could start behind Ferran Torres in attack, while Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi are set to anchor the defence.

