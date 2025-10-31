Lamine Yamal is reportedly set to move into a mansion previously owned by club legend Gerard Pique

The 18-year-old allegedly earns £325,000-a-week in Catalonia, having established himself as one of the world’s most talented teenagers

Yamal has already bought new homes for his mother, father and grandmother in recent months

Barcelona's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal is interested in buying the mansion previously owned by Gerard Pique and pop sensation Shakira, according to a report.

Yamal, 18, is the highest-profile teenager in world football and reportedly earns a remarkable £325,000 per week at the Spanish giants, having shot to stardom in the early stages of his career.

And according to Spanish newspaper El Pais, Yamal is now preparing to splash out millions on the mansion which was once owned by former Barcelona defender Pique and his ex-wife Shakira.

Pique and Shakira, who announced their split in June 2022 after almost 12 years together, resided in the mansion during most of their relationship.

The property, which was built in 2012 and includes three separate houses across an acreage of 3,800 square feet, was listed at €14million (£12m) in 2022 when Pique and Shakira separated.

The main residence, which is adorned with two separate houses, includes a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and even a recording studio.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the value of the mansion has dropped by €3m (£2.6m) because one of the other residences has since been sold off separately.

The mansion, which is still on the market, is now worth €11m (£9.5m) and would come with the two remaining homes — including six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Although Yamal is interested in the property at its current value, it is claimed the Barcelona teenager would spend a hefty amount on renovations for the property in order to meet his personal tastes and needs.

Yamal is understood to have already bought new homes for his mother, father and grandmother, with family a key aspect of his life away from the football pitch.

Over the summer, the Spaniard went public on his relationship with 25-year-old Argentine pop star Nicki Nicole, who has been regularly been spotted at the Nou Camp during Yamal's matches season.

Source: YEN.com.gh