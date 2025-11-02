Nicki Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, has broken her silence to set the record straight following their recent split

Yamal has maintained that their relationship, which lasted officially for 67 days, did not end due to infidelity on his part

The pair appeared inseparable weeks ago, with their affectionate moments regularly surfacing on social media and capturing the attention of fans worldwide

Argentine singer Nicki Nicole has finally addressed her split from Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, ending weeks of speculation surrounding their brief romance.

Her statement comes shortly after the young footballer publicly confirmed that their relationship had come to an end.

The pair’s love story first made headlines in July during Yamal’s 18th birthday celebrations, when Nicole flew to Barcelona to join the festivities.

Since then, she had been a regular at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, cheering from the stands and sharing affectionate moments with the teenage prodigy online.

Their bond quickly captivated fans, blending football and showbiz glamour in equal measure.

However, things began to unravel earlier this month when Spanish tabloids reported that Yamal had met Italian influencer Anna Gegnoso during a quick trip to Milan.

The rumours sparked heated discussions across social media, forcing both parties into the spotlight.

Eventually, Yamal confirmed the separation in a brief conversation with journalist Javi Hoyos, revealing that the relationship had officially lasted 67 days.

Nicole breaks her silence after split

In her own statement to photographer Jordi Martín, which was later published by Spanish outlet MARCA, Nicki Nicole sought to put an end to the speculation.

“I don’t usually do these things, but I wanted to clarify that Lamine and I haven’t been together for a few days, since I left Barcelona,” she said.

She went on to address the swirling rumours of cheating: “I'm telling you this mainly because of the infidelity rumours. If someone were unfaithful to me, I would be the first to clarify it, as I have done in the past.

"We haven't been together for a while now. We weren't going to talk about it, but with what has happened, for obvious reasons, I'm clarifying it.”

Despite the short duration of their romance, it had captured the imagination of both football and entertainment fans.

Yamal faces testing times amid health concerns

The breakup comes during a challenging period for Yamal.

The Barcelona youngster was recently diagnosed with chronic pubalgia, a painful condition that limits movement and affects his performance on the field.

The news has sparked concern among supporters, who worry about the impact on his promising career.

Despite the setback, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick offered a positive update ahead of their upcoming La Liga clash against Elche on Sunday, November 2.

“He’s fine,” Flick assured reporters, as quoted by GOAL. “Some days he still feels a bit of pain, but he’s progressing well.”

