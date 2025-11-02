A Ghana icon has echoed the criticism of Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel of aged foreign-born players joining African national teams

According to him, it is even disrespectful to select a foreign-born player over a local talent for the national team

Mikel has criticised foreign-born players who only opt to play for African teams after being overlooked by European countries

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Ghana midfielder Charles Taylor is calling for an end to the selection of foreign-born players, backing Obi Mikel's perspective on older foreign-born players treating African national teams as a secondary option.

Nigerian legend Mikel expressed frustration with players who turn to African nations only after failing to secure a spot on European teams, arguing that African countries should not be seen as fallback options.

Former Ghana Star Opposes Call Ups for Foreign-Born Ghanaian Players

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Chelsea midfielder urged players to commit to their international careers early, rather than waiting until their prime is over to show interest in representing their African heritage.

Ex-Ghana star Taylor supports Mikel’s stance, asserting that foreign-born players are not superior to their African counterparts in the first place.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Taylor questioned:

"Which of these foreign-born players has performed better than Kudus Mohammed, Andre Ayew, or Asamoah Gyan?"

"It's even disrespectful to call a player from outside and reject those born in Ghana," he added.

"These foreign players don't even care about the Black Stars. They only come here when they don't get a call-up from a European country."

Taylor also highlighted issues within Ghana's scouting network, suggesting that better local talent could be discovered with improved scouting efforts.

"We have a poor scouting system here. The coaches are even lazy. They don't go to the villages to scout. If we conduct serious scouting, we'll find better players than those from abroad," the ex-Hearts of Oak star opined.

He believes that prioritising players with local roots would not only enhance the team’s performance but also maintain its unity and cultural identity.

"The European mentality of these players can disrupt team harmony," Taylor warned.

Hudson-Odoi’s nationality dilemma: England or Ghana?

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Hudson-Odoi has represented the Three Lions at every level, earning three senior caps.

However, FIFA regulations still permit him to switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars, a possibility that has sparked widespread interest, per Goal.com.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the Nottingham Forest attacker remains undecided about his international future.

While he acknowledges Ghana as a strong option, he has yet to shut the door on a potential return to the England setup.

"That decision hasn’t been made yet. I’m still thinking it over. Ghana is a very good option, but let’s wait and see," he told The Telegraph.

"Hopefully, once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth [Southgate] or Ghana will come. It’s a nice position to be in, and hopefully, sooner or later, we will know."

Kyereh forced home with injury

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's woes continued during pre-season with SC Freiburg after suffering another injury setback.

The Black Stars player was forced to return home from the team's camp in Austria for further tests to be conducted on a recurring injury. Kyereh has been out for over a year since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February 2023.

The former St Pauli midfielder missed several matches, including the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh