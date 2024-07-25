Daniel Kofi Kyereh: Ghana Midfielder Forced Home From Pre Season After Another Injury Setback
- Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has suffered another career setback after an injury in pre-season
- The Freiburg midfielder returned to Germany for tests after he was forced home from the training camp in Austria
- Kyereh, a revelation at the 2021 AFCON, has not played since February 2023 due to a recurring problem
Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's woes continued during pre-season with SC Freiburg after suffering another injury setback.
The Black Stars player was forced to return home from the team's camp in Austria for further tests to be conducted on a recurring injury.
Kyereh has been out for over a year since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February 2023.
The former St Pauli midfielder missed several matches, including the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year.
He started to make progress towards his comeback after starting light training at the tail end of last season. He was then named in the pre-season squad for the trip to Austria.
However, Freiburg released a statement confirming the versatile playmaker will need surgery to correct the injury.
"Kofi Kyereh has left the TL in Schruns. After the increased strain, problems with the injured knee have recurred. A surgical procedure should provide information on how further treatment and strain control can be continued in a targeted manner," wrote the club on X, confirming his injury.
Kyereh's injury troubles compound
The former St Pauli midfielder has not featured for an entire season since joining Freiburg due to his niggling knee problem, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.
Having enjoyed an impressive campaign with St Pauli, the Ghana international made a switch to the Bundesliga, where he started brightly for Freiburg.
Despite having troubles with his knee, his first major injury setback was in February of 2023.
He has since not made an appearance for the club and his country Ghana.
Kyereh begins injury comeback
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh started the process of making a comeback ahead of the new season with individual training.
Kyereh's absence created a gap in the Black Stars' midfield and dealt his Bundesliga side Freiburg a tough blow.
The midfielder has returned to training after missing an entire season and several crucial games for club and country.
