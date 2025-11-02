Ex-Ghanaian footballer Prince Tagoe believes the country can produce players like Spain's Lamine Yamal

The teenager has been the toast of fans at the European Championship in Germany, helping Spain reach the final

The former European champions will face the Three Lions of England in the final in Berlin on Sunday

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe is not surprised by the performance of Lamine Yamal at the European Championship in Germany.

The Spain winger has been one of the best players in the competition, delivering three assists and scoring a goal in six matches.

His performances have seen him garner widespread positive reviews and he could be named the Player of the Tournament if Spain wins Euro 2024.

Tagoe believes the teen sensation is benefitting from the right investments made by the Spanish football federation.

"His performance should not astonish anyone because they have been equipped with excellent infrastructure from the outset," Tagoe told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"Such emerging talents are a product of a strong foundational system."

Tagoe believes Ghana has players Lamine Yamal

According to Tagoe, Ghana could produce many of his kind if the people in charge of the game invest in infrastructure for the upcoming players.

"I would not be surprised if we had similar initiatives; we would certainly have players of his quality. Plans for constructing sports infrastructure are often made, yet they barely materialize. They benefit from quality training, and their system is functioning effectively," he added.

Tagoe retired from football in 2019, making 35 appearances and scoring seven goals for Ghana, per Transfermarkt.

