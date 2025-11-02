Eastern Region Win MTN Elite U19 Title After Penalty Shootout

Eastern Region have been crowned champions of the maiden MTN Elite U19 Championship after defeating Brong Ahafo 4-2 on penalties in a tense final at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Sunday.

The hard-fought contest ended goalless in regulation time, sending the game into a dramatic penalty shootout.

Eastern Region’s goalkeeper emerged the hero of the night, making two crucial saves as his teammates calmly converted four of their five spot-kicks to secure the title.

Midfielder Desmond Tutu, who had earlier missed a penalty in each half, was eventually spared his blushes as coach Kelvin Agyemang Tuffuor’s side held their composure to claim a historic victory.

The triumph capped off a remarkable campaign for the Easterners, who topped their group and impressed throughout the 11-day tournament with their tactical discipline and mental resilience.

Greater Accra’s Yussif Saani scooped double honours, winning both the Most Valuable Player and Goal King awards after netting five goals in six matches. Eastern Region’s Ishmael Azagonor was named Best Goalkeeper, while teammate Prince Boakye took home the Most Promising Player award.

The championship, which ran from October 23 to November 2, 2025, featured ten regional teams and showcased Ghana’s deep pool of emerging football talent.

Powered by MTN Ghana, the tournament forms part of the Ghana Football Association’s long-term commitment to grassroots development and its vision of creating a sustainable pathway for young players to transition into professional and national team football.

Source: YEN.com.gh