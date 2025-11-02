Felix Afena-Gyan has opened his goal account for Turkish side Amedspor, finding the back of the net in their emphatic win over Manisa FK

The 22-year-old forward, who joined the TFF 1. Lig outfit on loan from Italian Serie A club Cremonese during the summer, delivered a much-needed reminder of his talent

Fans have since taken to social media to celebrate the ‘forgotten’ Black Stars striker, cheering him on as he aims to reclaim a spot in the senior national team

Felix Afena-Gyan finally got off the mark for Amedspor, scoring his first goal for the Turkish side in their dominant 3–0 win over Manisa FK in the TFF 1. Lig on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The Ghanaian forward, who had gone nine games without finding the net, capped off the victory in stoppage time after being set up by teammate Adama Traore.

Afena-Gyan scores first goal in Turkey

Before Afena-Gyan’s moment of relief, Mehmet Ucar had opened the scoring before Traore doubled the lead, giving Amedspor full control of the contest.

The result pushed the team to third place with 23 points from 12 games, level with Pendikspor and just a single point adrift of table-toppers Bodrumspor.

For the 22-year-old, the goal came as a massive boost. It marked a turning point in a season where he had been desperate to rediscover his scoring touch and rebuild his confidence.

Below is the video of Afena-Gyan's goal:

According to Transfermarkt, the former AS Roma attacker now has one goal and one assist in 292 minutes across 10 appearances this season.

Afena-Gyan, currently on loan from Italian Serie A outfit Cremonese, showed flashes of the raw pace and sharp finishing that once earned him a national team call-up at just 19 years old.

His latest performance has reignited belief among fans that he can return to the level that made him one of Ghana’s brightest young prospects.

Fans hail a promising comeback

Ghanaian supporters flooded social media with encouraging messages, expressing hope that the goal could signal the beginning of Afena-Gyan’s revival.

Many believe his renewed confidence could earn him another look from Black Stars coach Otto Addo, especially with Ghana set to feature in the upcoming Kirin Cup against Japan and South Korea.

Until his brief appearance in the Unity Cup earlier this year, Afena-Gyan had been out of the national setup since 2022, when he helped Ghana qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

With seven months to go until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the young striker will be keen to keep his momentum going.

Reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter) reflected widespread excitement:

@eugeneblacq praised:

"He played 15 minutes with 7.7 rating. Impressive."

@NanaYawOp claimed:

"Black start destroyed this guy."

@NtefuniTV added:

"World Cup go make sweet ruff."

@efo_selassie wrote:

"This guy was a promising talent back in Roma ooo, I hope to see him back to his full potential again."

@KwasiTerminator summed up:

"May God help him to recover. He's a great talent."

For Afena-Gyan, this long-awaited goal might just be the spark that reignites his journey to the top—one step closer to fulfilling the promise that once made him Ghana’s next big football story.

