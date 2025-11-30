African footballers are securing some of the biggest paychecks in the sport, with 2025 setting new benchmarks for salaries and endorsements

From the Premier League and La Liga to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, African stars are leaving their mark and redefining their market value on the global stage

Here are the superstars who dominated the 2025 ranking of the highest-paid African footballers and how they built their wealth

Since the start of the 21st century, African football has produced an incredible wave of talent that has taken the global game by storm.

While the Premier League has long welcomed foreign stars, the reach of football has expanded like never before, with players from across the continent shining for some of the biggest clubs in the world, and earning staggering sums in the process.

Ranking the 10 Highest-Paid African Footballers in the World in 2025

In recent years, player salaries have soared to levels once thought impossible, with African stars among the biggest beneficiaries.

With that in mind, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the seven highest-paid African footballers on the planet today.

Highest-Paid African Footballers

7. Achraf Hakimi – £230,639-a-week (Paris Saint-Germain)

Achraf Hakimi’s CV reads like a European football elite tour - Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and now PSG.

The Moroccan full-back, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, earns £230,639 weekly.

Since arriving in Paris in 2021, he’s been one of Ligue 1’s standout stars. At just 26, his earning potential is still climbing.

6. Victor Osimhen – £250,000-a-week (Galatasaray)

Victor Osimhen’s permanent move to Galatasaray this summer came with a huge pay rise – £250,000 per week.

The Nigerian striker, regarded as one of the best in the world, previously starred for Napoli before his loan spell in Turkey.

His four-year deal also includes bonuses and image rights, making him one of the most valuable assets in Turkish football.

5. Omar Marmoush – £295,000-a-week (Manchester City)

Manchester City addressed their attacking depth by signing Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Egyptian forward earns £295,000 a week and will support Erling Haaland while offering his own goal threat, as seen in his remarkable 25 goal contributions in just 17 Bundesliga games last season.

His debut already hinted at his potential, scoring in a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

4. Mohamed Salah – £350,000-a-week (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah’s legendary status at Liverpool has been cemented with his £350,000-a-week deal.

The Egyptian winger has been crucial to the club’s success, including their second Premier League title in 2024/25. After speculation about his future, Salah committed to a new deal, keeping him at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly – £550,047-a-week (Al-Hilal)

Kalidou Koulibaly left Chelsea after a single season to join Al-Hilal in a blockbuster move worth £550,047 weekly.

Once considered one of Europe’s best defenders at Napoli, the Senegalese veteran has helped Al-Hilal dominate the Saudi Pro League. His pay packet is staggering for a 34-year-old, but his leadership has been invaluable.

2. Sadio Mane – £634,060-a-week (Al-Nassr)

After a disappointing season at Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane made the jump to Al-Nassr, joining Cristiano Ronaldo on a £634,060 weekly wage.

The Senegalese forward, renowned for his electric play at Liverpool, remains one of the biggest African stars in football and a marquee attraction in Saudi Arabia.

1. Riyad Mahrez – £827,448-a-week (Al-Ahli)

Riyad Mahrez is now the highest-paid African footballer in the world, earning a jaw-dropping £827,448 per week at Al-Ahli.

From Premier League glory with Leicester City to multiple titles at Manchester City, Mahrez has built a glittering career. At 34, he’s still delivering – with 29 goals and 35 assists in 78 games for Al-Ahli – justifying his staggering salary.

