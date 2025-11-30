YEN.com.gh takes a look at six high-profile retired and active international footballers who passed away in 2025

The list is headlined by the late Liverpool and Portugal winger Diogo Jota, who passed away alongside his brother Andre Silva in a car accident

An African international also features following his devastating passing from the 11th floor of a building

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The football community has been shaken by a spate of tragic losses in 2025, claiming both established Premier League stars and promising young talents.

These players left enduring marks on the game and inspired fans both on and off the pitch.

YEN.com.gh spotlights six international footballers, some still active, others retired, whose sudden deaths have left fans around the world in mourning.

Diogo Jota headlines list of footballers who passed away in 2025. Image credit: Guo Tianqi/China News Service/VCG, Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

1. Diogo Jota (1997–2025)

According to Marca, the 28-year-old forward died tragically in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, while traveling with his brother André Silva on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The accident, reportedly caused by a high-speed tire blowout, came just eleven days after his wedding with Rute Cardoso.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite, known for his agility, pressing game, and knack for scoring vital goals.

Over five seasons, he netted 65 goals in 182 appearances, helping Liverpool to a Premier League title, an FA Cup, and a League Cup.

Mourners gathered in his hometown of Gondomar on Saturday, July 5, 2025 for a funeral that drew hundreds of teammates and fans.

2. Emmanuel Kundé (1956–2025)

Former Cameroonian international Emmanuel Jérôme Kundé died of cardiac arrest on May 16, 2025, at the age of 68. Renowned for his composure and defensive prowess, Kundé was a standout figure in Cameroon’s golden generation during the 1980s.

He played a pivotal role in the nation’s Africa Cup of Nations triumphs in 1984 and 1988, notably netting the decisive penalty in the 1988 final against Nigeria.

The African football icon also represented the Indomitable Lions in two FIFA World Cups (1982 and 1990), the latter of which saw Cameroon reach the quarter-finals, a historic feat for an African nation at the time.

Kundé was a symbol of national pride and resilience. His death was met with tributes from across Africa, highlighting the breadth of his influence.

3. Jorge Bolano (1977–2025)

Jorge Eladio Bolano was a former Colombian midfielder and World Cup player, who died on April 6, 2025, from a reported heart attack at age 47.

A product of Atlético Junior’s youth system, Bolano rose to international fame with Parma in Italy’s Serie A during the late 1990s.

He was known for his tough tackling and box-to-box energy, earning 36 caps for Colombia.

Bolano played in the 1998 World Cup in France and represented his country in multiple Copa América tournaments.

4. Vicente Vega (1955–2025)

Venezuelan football lost a pioneer when Vicente Vega passed away on January 13, 2025, at age 69, due to complications related to diabetes.

As a goalkeeper for Portuguesa and Deportivo Táchira, Vega represented Venezuela during an era when the national team struggled for recognition.

He was capped 15 times for La Vinotinto and participated in three Copa América tournaments (1975, 1979, 1983).

While he never played on football’s grandest stages, Vega’s consistency and dedication helped pave the way for a new generation of Venezuelan talent.

5. Aaron Boupendza (1996–2025)

According to Turkiye Today, Gabonese striker Aaron Boupendza died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in Hangzhou, China, on April 16.

He was just 28. Known for his explosive pace and sharp eye for goal, Boupendza burst onto the scene in 2021 when he finished as top scorer in Turkey’s Süper Lig with Hatayspor.

He went on to play in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States (with FC Cincinnati), and China, scoring some memorable goals during these stints.

Boupendza remained a regular for the Gabon national team and was seen as a core part of their attack alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His death sparked grief across Africa and the Middle East as heartfelt tributes flooded in from the global football family.

6. Eugenio Rizzolini (1937–2025)

Eugenio Rizzolini died on May 24, 2025, at the age of 87 as Italian football said goodbye to one of its forgotten greats.

A native of Milan, Rizzolini played for Inter Milan before cementing his place in Brescia’s history, where he spent a decade and made over 235 appearances.

Known for his intelligence on the field and leadership off it, Rizzolini was part of an era where loyalty and consistency defined a player’s legacy.

His death was mourned in northern Italy, especially in Brescia, where a minute’s silence was held before their final Serie B game of the season.

Diogo Jota's passing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported extensively on the passing of the Liverpool and Premier League star, including his funeral in his native Portugal.

Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed when the coffins of Jota and his brother Andre were brought out during the memorial service.

Source: YEN.com.gh