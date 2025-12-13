Messi’s highly anticipated India debut turned chaotic as fans clashed with security

Ticketed supporters frustrated as Messi’s brief appearance sparks unrest, with fans storming the pitch during the Kolkata event

A massive 70-foot Messi statue was unveiled, but celebrations quickly collapsed into disorder

Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated tour of India descended into chaos on its opening day after frustrated fans vandalised the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, December 13.

Fresh off guiding Inter Miami to a historic MLS Cup victory, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived in India for his three-day “GOAT Tour,” which also includes stops in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Accompanied by teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi was scheduled to unveil a massive 70-foot statue of himself in Kolkata, a project completed over 27 days by a team of 45 artists.

Chaos erupts at Kolkata Stadium event

Despite the grandeur of the unveiling, unrest reportedly quickly erupted among attendees who felt sidelined during the event. According to The Sun, spectators threw objects, tore up seats, stormed the pitch, and even damaged the stage after Messi’s brief appearance, which was heavily shielded by security, as seen in the Barca Times X video below.

The tour was promoted as a rare chance for Messi’s Asian fanbase to meet their idol. Yet, many ticketed fans were left disappointed and angered when only celebrities and high-profile figures were granted personal access.

As stated by The Sun, the Indian media reported that the football legend’s appearance lasted a mere 20 minutes, leaving the majority of fans frustrated.

Messi’s visit was designed to be more than just a meet-and-greet. The 38-year-old superstar is slated to participate in youth football clinics, concerts, a Padel tournament, and several charitable initiatives during his tour.

However, the reported chaotic scenes in Kolkata overshadowed the broader objectives of the event, raising questions about the organisation and crowd management.

In response to the unrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly apologised to Messi and his supporters, while promising a full investigation, as GiveMeSport reported.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” Banerjee wrote on X.

She added:

“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee that will conduct a detailed investigation, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Despite the rocky start, Messi’s tour is set to continue, with organisers under pressure to ensure smoother events in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Meanwhile, for fans across India, the hope remains that the rest of the “GOAT Tour” will deliver the once-in-a-lifetime experience they were promised.

Messi sets peerless MLS MVP record

