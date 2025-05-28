Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have taken their friendship to a different level by forming a new football club together

Originally founded by Suarez as Deportivo LS in 2028, the newly renamed club aims to develop young football talent in the region

Inter Miami teammates, Messi and Suarez, also shared the pitch at FC Barcelona where they won everything

Lionel Messi has officially joined Luis Suarez in a groundbreaking venture in Uruguay, founding a new football club.

The two former FC Barcelona stars and current Inter Miami teammates have joined forces to relaunch a sports club now known as Deportivo LSM, a youth-focused football club based in Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay.

Lionel Messi celebrates Luis Suarez goal for Inter Miami CF in the 2024 MLS playoff game against Atlanta United FC (1) at the Chase Stadium on October 25th, 2024. Image credit: Simon Bruty/Anychance

Messi and Suarez's eternal friendship

Messi and Suarez's football journey has seen them lighting up stadiums across Europe and the United States.

Their connection both on and off the pitch has remained strong, with each supporting the other through major career milestones. Now, their bond extends into business.

Luis Suarez, MLS Player of the Month of April 2024, originally founded Deportivo LS in 2028 as a community club focused on youth development.

The idea was born out of his desire to give back to his roots, fostering local talent and nurturing future generations of footballers.

With Messi now on board, the club has been renamed Deportivo LSM, symbolizing the unity of their vision and initials.

Deportivo LS renamed Deportivo LSM

Deportivo LS is currently a member of the fourth division of the local Uruguayan league and already boasts a growing base of over 3,000 members, per RMC Sport.

The club is located in Ciudad de la Costa, just twenty kilometers outside Montevideo, a region known for its passion for the beautiful game.

Luis Suarez (left), Lionel Messi (right). Image credit: BarcaWorldWide

The outfit now renamed Deportivo LSM focuses on training, mentoring, and offering young footballers the opportunity to grow under the guidance and philosophy of two of the game’s greatest icons.

With Messi’s involvement, the club is expected to draw significant attention both locally and internationally.

Suarez and Messi speak on formation of new club

In a heartfelt announcement made via social media, Suarez expressed his enthusiasm about having Messi join the project.

"This project was the perfect opportunity to continue sharing our vision of football (...), so I invited my friend to join the Deportivo LSM project," he said.

His message was filled with both ambition and camaraderie, reflecting the close personal relationship the two players share.

Messi, smiling alongside Suárez in the video, was equally thrilled as he made an inspiring comment about the future of his new club.

"Being able to be part of all this with you is an honor for me. It's a joy that you invited me, chose me, so I hope to contribute everything I can to continue growing the project and, above all, to be there, by your side," Messi said.

