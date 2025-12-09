Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi is officially off the market after tying the knot with his long-time partner in a beautiful wedding ceremony

Social media users flooded various platforms with congratulatory messages, praising the former Great Olympics star for taking a bold and joyful step in his personal life

Antwi’s marriage comes during a challenging season for the midfielder, who has been limited by injury to just two Ghana Premier League appearances for the Porcupine Warriors so far

Emmanuel Antwi has entered a new chapter in his life after marrying his long-time partner, Linda, in a joyful ceremony on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The Asante Kotoko midfielder exchanged vows in the presence of relatives, close friends and several figures from the football community, creating a warm atmosphere that reflected years of companionship between the pair.

Emmanuel Antwi marries his long-time girlfriend in a colourful traditional wedding.

Emmanuel Antwi marries long-time girlfriend

The celebration came at a period when Antwi had been away from the pitch for almost three weeks, a break he used to formalise his relationship.

Reports from Ghanasoccernet note that the couple, who have shared a bond for many years, chose to seal their commitment in a colourful event filled with emotion and elegance.

Shortly after the ceremony, stunning images surfaced across various platforms, and supporters quickly shared their admiration.

Messages poured in as fans celebrated the midfielder’s milestone.

@BigJuu167489 wrote:

"Congratulations, baller."

@realforest19 added:

"So beautiful."

@ft_analytics91 also shared:

"That’s beautiful."

One of the standout moments from the day featured the newlyweds enjoying a lively dance to Sarkodie’s Can’t Let You Go while an attendant showered them with cash, adding to the excitement surrounding the occasion.

Below is the video:

Antwi’s career challenges and recent form

Away from the celebration, Antwi’s football journey has taken a difficult turn this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Great Olympics player has made only two Ghana Premier League appearances in the current campaign due to an injury setback.

His continental involvement brought slightly more activity, with four outings in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary rounds before Kotoko exited the competition after losing their playoff tie to Wydad Athletic Club.

This season’s struggles reflect a sharp contrast with his impressive maiden spell, during which he featured in 25 league matches, scored once and provided an assist.

He also contributed to Kotoko’s triumph in the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup after they overcame Golden Kick SC in the final.

His consistency earned him a place in the Black Stars squad for the ill-fated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, he did not feature in the painful 2-1 defeat to Niger, a match remembered for the incident involving Mohammed Kudus.

Emmanuel Antwi trains at the Accra Sports Stadium with the Black Stars ahead of the 2025 AFCON Qualifier against Niger in November 2024.

Antwi joined Kotoko in August 2024 on a three-year deal that runs until 2027. As he navigates his recovery and works toward regaining full fitness, this memorable personal moment offers a bright spot in an otherwise challenging campaign.

