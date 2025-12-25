AFCON 2025 produced a heartwarming family moment after PSG youngster Désiré Doué was spotted in the stands during Côte d’Ivoire’s clash with Mozambique

Doué’s elder brother, Guéla, played the full match as the Elephants began their title defence on a winning note

The 19-year-old will not be the only PSG-related figure watching from the stands, with Dembélé and former PSG star Mbappé also expected to be in Morocco

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco is fast becoming more than just a football tournament. It is turning into a global attraction, drawing famous faces, emotional family moments and international attention to Africa’s biggest sporting stage.

From the opening whistle, the competition has delivered quality, drama and a sense that something special is unfolding.

Morocco set the early pace with a composed 2-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Since then, the goals have flowed freely, with 27 strikes recorded across 11 matches outside the curtain raiser.

Late winners, tense finishes and passionate crowds have combined to create a gripping opening chapter that continues to pull eyes from around the world.

AFCON 2025 draws global icons to Morocco

One of the clearest signs of the tournament’s growing pull has been the presence of football royalty in the stands.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has remained a familiar figure at CAF events, but this time, he has not been alone.

Zinedine Zidane, one of the most iconic figures the game has ever known, was spotted at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

The three-time World Footballer of the Year looked on proudly as his son, Luca Zidane, made his AFCON debut for Algeria.

The moment carried emotional weight, with Luca guarding the posts as the Fennecs secured a convincing 3-0 win over Sudan, coached by former Black Stars boss James Kwesi Appiah.

Cameras quickly found the senior Zidane smiling warmly, a quiet reminder that AFCON is now a stage where personal legacies meet continental ambition.

Watch the video:

Desire Doue supports brother at AFCON 2025

Star power was not limited to Rabat. In Marrakech, Paris Saint-Germain sensation Désiré Doué was also present, watching from the stands during Côte d’Ivoire’s narrow 1-0 victory over Mozambique.

The 19-year-old Golden Boy winner was not there for glamour. His focus was firmly on family.

Désiré attended the match to support his elder brother, Guéla Doué, who made his AFCON bow for the defending champions on December 24, 2025.

Watch Doue bonding with fans while supporting his brother:

The Strasbourg defender played the full match, showing composure and grit while recording impressive numbers, including strong duel success and a passing accuracy above 90 per cent.

His performance earned him a rating of 7.1 from Sofascore, but it was the sight of his younger brother wearing an Ivorian jersey that captured hearts.

Elsewhere, more high-profile arrivals are expected. Ousmane Dembele is tipped to land in Morocco ahead of the hosts’ second group game against Mali on Friday, December 26.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, he is likely to be joined by Kylian Mbappe, as both prepare to support Achraf Hakimi.

As AFCON 2025 gathers momentum, the blend of elite football, family bonds and global recognition is reinforcing one message clearly.

