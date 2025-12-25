The 2025 AFCON has already produced moments of brilliance, drama and surprise, with several players emerging to define the tournament’s early narrative.

High-profile stars such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived with huge expectations

YEN.com.gh highlights the top five performers so far - from match winners to defensive leaders - who have made the biggest impact after the opening round of games

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations roared into life in Morocco on Sunday, December 21, 2025, with a thrilling opening round that quickly reminded fans why the competition holds such prestige.

From dramatic late goals to composed defensive displays, the first set of fixtures delivered balance, excitement and early talking points.

AFCON 2025: The Top 5 Standout Players So Far, but Salah and Sadio Mane Miss Out

Source: Getty Images

Reviewing AFCON 2025 opening round

According to CAF Online, a total of 29 goals arrived across 12 matches, while six teams managed clean sheets, a clear sign that both flair and structure are shaping this tournament.

As the dust settled on the opening games, certain individuals stood taller than others. Match winners emerged, goalkeepers kept their sides alive, and midfield engines dictated tempo when pressure peaked.

While familiar stars such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané featured in victories, neither produced the kind of defining performances expected at this stage.

Instead, the spotlight shifted toward players whose influence was undeniable when it mattered most.

Top 5 players at AFCON 2025 so far

YEN.com.gh has selected five players whose displays stood out during the first round, judged on impact, consistency and decisive moments. Each name reflects a unique story from the opening week of the competition.

5. Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso)

Tapsoba takes fifth place after a night of unforgettable drama between Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea. The central defender inspired a stunning turnaround for the Stallions, first providing the pre-assist to the equaliser before scoring the winner deep into stoppage time, sparking one of the tournament’s most memorable comebacks.

His leadership, overall display, and of course his winning goal earned him the man of the match award.

4. Mamadou Sangare (Mali)

Mamadou Sangare follows closely after dominating midfield for Mali. The 23-year-old controlled play with maturity beyond his age, blending aggression with elegance. Although his team settled for a draw, Opta confirmed his historic outing, making him the first AFCON player since 2013 to record six dribbles and seven tackles in one match.

3. Omar Marmoush (Egypt)

Marmoush claims third spot after lighting up Egypt’s comeback win. The commentary echoed his brilliance with the words “Marmoush, Marmoush, Marmoush. Magic Marmoush.”

Watch the video:

His relentless attacking drive earned him the MVP award, even on a night Mohamed Salah scored the winner. He became the first player to both attempt 8+ shots and complete 7+ dribbles in an AFCON match since Opta records began.

2. Yannick Pandor (Comoros)

The 24-year-old stands alone among goalkeepers on this list.

Despite Comoros losing to Morocco, his five saves, including the first penalty stop of the tournament, kept the scoreline respectable and frustrated the hosts for long spells.

1. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

At number one sits Riyad Mahrez. At 34, the Algeria captain rolled back the years with a commanding display, scoring twice to hand Sudan a heavy defeat.

It marked Algeria’s first AFCON win since lifting the trophy in 2019 and confirmed Mahrez as the early standard bearer for excellence at the 35th edition of the continent's flagship competition.

Top scorer's chart at AFCON 2025

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh examined the top scorers’ chart at the ongoing 2025 AFCON following the opening round of matches.

Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Senegal’s Nicolas Jackson and Tunisia’s Elias Achouri currently lead the standings with two goals apiece.

Source: YEN.com.gh