Zinedine Zidane was in attendance at AFCON 2025 to support his son, Luca Zidane, during Algeria’s Group E opener against Sudan

The legendary midfielder, who built his illustrious international career with France, was seen watching proudly as his son represented Algeria

Fans quickly took to social media to praise Zidane’s strong family values, celebrating the touching moment amid AFCON’s electric atmosphere

Zinedine Zidane lit up the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, after the football icon was spotted in the stands during Algeria’s opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Sudan.

The presence of the former France captain instantly drew attention, adding a powerful emotional layer to an already significant evening.

Zinedine Zidane Supports Son at AFCON 2025: Spotted in Morocco During Algeria vs Sudan. Photos by Image Photo Agency, Sebastien Bozon and Gabriel Bouys.

Zidane's presence steals spotlight in Rabat

The French legend, who once had the option of playing for Algeria himself before committing to France, was in Morocco for one reason.

He was there to support his son, Luca Zidane, as the goalkeeper took another important step in his international career with the Fennecs.

Zidane watched the contest from the VIP section, smiling broadly when cameras found him. A World Cup winner in 1998 and a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, his appearance brought extra buzz to the fixture, with fans inside the stadium and viewers across the continent taking notice.

Watch the video:

For many, it was not just about football. It was a proud father standing firmly behind his son on one of Africa’s biggest sporting stages.

Social media quickly reacted to the moment, with supporters praising Zidane for publicly backing Luca’s decision to represent Algeria. YEN.com.gh gathered several reactions from X, formerly Twitter, reflecting the warmth around the scene.

@philwatkins_eth wrote:

"Zidane - what a legend!"

@Smzeal1 added:

"What a proud smile."

@AmanTya83796772 shared:

"That’s a proud moment for Zidane and his family. Looking forward to seeing Luca shine."

@omosanti prayed:

"Yes, hopefully a clean sheet for him [Luca]"

@A_Lacastar summed it up by saying:

"From France to Algeria, African prestige is returning home."

Zinedine Zidane Supports Son at AFCON 2025: Spotted in Morocco During Algeria vs Sudan. Photo by Gabriel Bouys.

Why Luca Zidane chose Algeria

While the Zidane name carries global weight, Luca’s AFCON story is rooted in identity rather than reputation.

Born in Marseille, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper represented France at the youth level and appeared set to follow the same international path as his father.

That direction changed on September 19, 2025, when he officially switched allegiance to Algeria, the country of his grandparents.

The move sparked debate, especially as Algeria had already secured qualification for AFCON and the 2026 World Cup.

Despite the questions, the 27-year-old has remained clear about his reasons. He has consistently pointed to his grandfather as the driving force behind the decision, describing the switch as a deeply personal choice rather than a strategic one.

Beyond the emotional scenes in the stands, Luca will now focus on making his mark between the posts, hoping to repay both his country and his family with performances to remember.

Algeria vs Sudan match preview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed the Algeria vs Sudan clash, providing team news, predicted lineups and broadcast details.

Algeria head into the match as favourites, but Kwesi Appiah’s side remains capable of springing a surprise.

