Ghanaian coach James Kwesi Appiah suffered a humbling start to his 2025 AFCON campaign as Sudan were overwhelmed by Algeria in their Group E opener

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez led the charge for the Fennecs, who scored three goals against a 10-man Sudan side on Wednesday afternoon

Appiah and his team will have little time to recover, with a crucial second group match against Equatorial Guinea scheduled for December 28

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Riyad Mahrez powered Algeria to a convincing 3-0 win over Sudan in their opening Group E match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday afternoon in Rabat.

The result immediately underlined the Fennecs’ intent while exposing the gulf in experience between the two sides at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan.

Riyad Mahrez inspires Algeria to a 3-0 victory against Kwesi Appiah's Sudan in their Group E encounter. Photos by Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images and Tullio Puglia - FIFA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Appiah's Sudan lose heavily against Algeria

Coach James Kwesi Appiah had promised a fearless display from his players ahead of the contest, according to CAF Online.

That belief, however, met an early setback as Algeria struck almost instantly and never looked back.

The 2019 champions controlled the tempo from the opening whistle and calmly collected all three points without ever needing to overextend themselves.

After just two minutes, Mahrez bent a trademark left-footed effort beyond the Sudan goalkeeper from close range, finishing off a clever backheel by Hicham Boudaoui. The early breakthrough settled nerves and gave the North Africans full control.

Sudan briefly showed resistance, with Yaser Awad Boshara testing Luca Zidane twice. The Algerian goalkeeper remained alert as his famous father, Zinedine Zidane, watched from the stands.

Below is the video of Zidane supporting his son:

Any hopes of a sustained fight faded just before the interval when Salah Adel received a second yellow card, leaving the Falcons of Jediane with 10 men.

The numerical disadvantage proved costly. Algeria patiently moved the ball and waited for gaps to appear, confident that further chances would arrive.

Just after the hour mark, Mahrez struck again. Mohamed Amoura slipped a perfectly weighted pass through the defence, allowing the captain to apply a calm finish from inside the area. It was a moment that effectively ended the contest.

Amoura then went close himself, smashing a fierce volley against the upright as Algeria pressed for more.

The third goal eventually arrived five minutes from time when Ibrahim Maza reacted quickest to Baghdad Bounedjah’s knockdown, firing home from close range to register Algeria’s 100th goal in AFCON history, per the BBC.

Sudan goalkeeper Monged Elneel prevented further damage in added time with two sharp saves, but the outcome was already sealed.

Despite moments of spirit, the East Africans were unable to cope with Algeria’s composure and depth.

Sudan's assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu looks crestfallen on the touchlines during his side's AFCON game against Algeria. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Appiah's Sudan to face Equatorial Guinea next

The defeat leaves Appiah, who has been described as a better coach than Enzo Maresca, without a win in his last three matches as Sudan coach, with his most recent AFCON victory coming back in 2019 during his tenure with Ghana.

Algeria now sit top of Group E on goal difference and remains in Rabat to face Burkina Faso on Sunday evening.

Sudan moves on to Casablanca, where they will meet Equatorial Guinea earlier the same day, per Flashscore.

Why GTV is not showing AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) gave an update about TV coverage for the 2025 AFCON.

This news got many football fans in Ghana talking. GBC has usually been the main free channel to watch Africa’s biggest football tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh