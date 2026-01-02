Ghana’s away kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly leaked online, and fans are already buzzing with excitement

The Black Stars’ alleged new strip, which surfaced on social media over the weekend, showcases a bold redesign that marks a clear departure from previous editions

The senior national team will find out their group opponents on December 5, when the official World Cup draw is held in Washington, D.C

The Black Stars’ new home jersey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly been leaked.

While neither the Ghana Football Association nor PUMA has officially confirmed its release, the images have already sparked excitement across social media.

Ghana's leaked 2026 World Cup home kit. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @garyalsmith/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana's World Cup home jersey leaked

The Black Stars jersey features a clean white base accented with bold, abstract line patterns in red, yellow, and green, symbolizing Ghana’s national colors and cultural vibrancy.

At the center of the chest sits the iconic black star, a powerful emblem of national pride and identity, while the Ghana Football Association crest is positioned just beside it.

The modern geometric design gives the shirt a contemporary feel, blending tradition with innovation, and the subtle black trims on the sleeves add contrast and balance.

Overall, the jersey reflects confidence, heritage, and a forward-looking reminder of Ghana’s rich football legacy.

In photos shared on social media, the new designs looked simple but rich in tradition.

Puma, the German kit manufacturers are expected to official unveil the new jerseys before Ghana takes on Germany in a friendly match in March.

The West African giants, like many African nations, have a deal with Puma to produce their jerseys. The Black Stars have been kitted by Puma for 19 years.

Ghana used Puma jerseys during their first appearance at the World Cup in 2006 in Germany.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku visits Puma

Meanwhile, the president of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku, visited the German kit manufacturers to hold a strategic meeting with executives of Puma, as reported by the Ghana FA.

It is understood that the visit covered several aspects of the sponsorship as Ghana extended their relationship with kit producers.

Mr Okraku met Manolo Schuermann (Head of Sports Marketing) and Antanas Ackermann (Manager, Sports Marketing) to discuss how the sponsorship could also affect youth football in Ghana.

Schuermann praised the partnership between Ghana and Puma, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the growth of Ghanaian football at all levels.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup away jersey leaked

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s away kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly leaked online, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The Black Stars’ alleged new strip, which surfaced on social media over the weekend, showcases a bold redesign that marks a clear departure from previous editions

Source: YEN.com.gh