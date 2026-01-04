Morocco aim to assert dominance at home as they host Tanzania in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16

Tanzania seek a historic first knockout upset against the tournament favourites, the Atlas Lions

Full guide for fans on team news, kickoff time, and where to watch Morocco vs Tanzania live has been provided

Morocco and Tanzania face off in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), each with different stakes but a common aim of reaching the quarter-finals.

The match will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, giving the Atlas Lions the advantage of a home crowd eager to see their side advance.

The Morocco vs. Tanzania AFCON Round of 16 match takes place on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Image credit: Franck Fife, Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

For Morocco, the knockout stage presents another opportunity to build on a promising tournament run. Expectations are immense as the host nation boasts a talented squad, blending tactical intelligence with individual flair.

As beIN SPORTS noted, the Atlas Lions have demonstrated authority throughout the group phase, controlling possession, maintaining defensive solidity, and managing matches efficiently.

Coach Walid Regragui has urged his players to remain grounded and avoid complacency, stressing that Tanzania, though lower-ranked, should not be underestimated.

Tanzania, on the other hand, enter the match as underdogs with a chance to make history. The Taifa Stars have reached the Round of 16 for the first time in their AFCON history, despite securing just two points in the group stage, the lowest tally for a team progressing from the opening round.

While they will face an intimidating home crowd, Tanzania’s strategy will likely focus on resilience and compact defending, aiming to frustrate Morocco and exploit any moment of hesitation.

A strong performance could send shockwaves across the tournament and mark a milestone in the nation’s footballing history.

Tanzania national team players. Image credit: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

How to watch Morocco vs. Tanzania

The Morocco vs. Tanzania game takes place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, January 4, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 4 PM (Ghana time).

According to Goal, here is a guide to live coverage by region:

In the USA, the match can be watched on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In the UK, coverage is available on 4seven. Canadian viewers can tune in via beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

Meanwhile, in Australia, fans can watch on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Sub-Saharan African audiences can follow the game on SABC 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, SABC Plus, and SA FM. In the UAE, the match is available on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, MAX 3 Arabia, and MAX 4 Arabia.

This Round of 16 encounter promises to deliver excitement and tension, with Morocco aiming to justify their status as tournament favourites and Tanzania hoping to achieve an unforgettable upset.

Who will win the 2025 AFCON?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has unveiled its predictions for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, offering detailed insights into potential outcomes and standout teams.

According to the projections, Morocco is favoured to win the tournament, potentially securing their first AFCON title since 1976.

Source: YEN.com.gh