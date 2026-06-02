Rodri has broken his silence on growing Real Madrid transfer rumours as his Manchester City future remains uncertain

The Ballon d'Or winner insisted his full focus is on Spain’s World Cup campaign before making any decision on his next move

Rodri left the door open to a potential transfer by disclosing talks about his future will wait until after the tournament

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding his future, insisting his full attention remains on helping Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 29-year-old, who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has recently been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid.

Rodri addresses Real Madrid rumours and keeps his focus on Spain's World Cup campaign. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

However, the Spaniard made it clear that discussions about his club future will have to wait until after the global showpiece.

Rodri response to Real Madrid speculations

Speaking to reporters, Rodri acknowledged that transfer rumours are inevitable when a player approaches the end of a contract.

Despite the growing speculation, he stressed that he remains relaxed about the situation and knows exactly where he stands regarding his future.

As featured by Football365, the midfielder admitted circumstances might have been different had the World Cup not been approaching, but emphasised that his current priority is representing Spain and helping the team achieve success in North America.

Spain, the reigning European champions, have been drawn alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in Group H.

Source: YEN.com.gh