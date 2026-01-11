The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) are preparing to lodge a second petition with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Algeria were eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in Saturday night’s quarterfinal clash at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on January 10.

AFCON 2025: Algeria to file protest to CAF after Nigeria elimination

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sealed the Super Eagles’ victory, bringing an end to the Desert Foxes’ impressive run of four straight wins prior to the encounter, according to ESPN.

The loss also brought goalkeeper Luca Zidane’s clean-sheet streak to an end, as Algeria crashed out of the 35th edition of the competition, as reported by CAF.

Why Algeria is filing a petition

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) are set to file a protest with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what they described as poor officiating by Senegalese referee Issa Sy.

In a viral post on X, FAF claimed that Sy denied the two-time AFCON champions a clear penalty that could have changed the course of the match.

The Algerian FA also alleged that the referee made several questionable decisions that favoured the Super Eagles during the quarterfinal clash.

According to the petition, the referee failed to shake hands with some Desert Foxes players after the final whistle, while Nigerian players were also accused of provoking their opponents.

FAF further alleged that Algerian journalists and media professionals were attacked in the tunnel following the match. The claims read:

"A clear penalty was denied. Several decisions from Senegalese referee Issa Sy were questionable.

"The referee was biased in Nigeria’s favor. Issa Sy allegedly failed to shake hands with Algerian players at full time. Nigerian players provoked them after the final whistle.

"Algerian journalists and media professionals were allegedly attacked in the tunnel. "As a result, Algeria will ask CAF to ban Issa Sy and remove him from the tournament with immediate effect. "CAF are now expected to review the reports and evidence."

