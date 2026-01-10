Nigeria etched their name deeper into AFCON history on Saturday night with a commanding victory over Algeria in the quarter-final stage

The Super Eagles’ success saw them equal a long-standing record previously set by the Pharaohs of Egypt

That win has now set up a mouthwatering last-four showdown against host nation Morocco in Rabat, with a place in the final firmly up for grabs

Nigeria marched into the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a composed 2-0 victory over Algeria on Saturday, January 10, 2026, extending a flawless run that continues to turn heads across the continent.

The Super Eagles barely broke a sweat in Marrakech, delivering a performance built on control, patience and ruthless execution.

Nigeria Rewrite AFCON History, Equal Egypt’s 1974 and 2010 Records with Algeria Win. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria outclass Algeria to book AFCON semi-final

Both teams arrived at the quarter-final with momentum. Nigeria had won all four previous matches within regulation time, while Algeria were the only other side close to matching that consistency. Yet once the contest began, the difference in sharpness was clear.

The opening half ended goalless, though the balance of play tilted firmly in Nigeria’s favour.

Eric Chelle’s side enjoyed more of the ball, worked the goalkeeper and fashioned the clearer openings.

Algeria struggled to settle, often chasing shadows as the West Africans dictated the tempo.

The breakthrough came moments after the restart. Victor Osimhen, who had led the line with authority all night, reacted quickest inside the area to guide the ball home from close range, giving Nigeria a deserved lead.

Ten minutes later, the Galatasaray striker turned creator. Osimhen released Akor Adams with a perfectly weighted pass, and the forward showed composure by rounding Luca Zidane before rolling the ball into an empty net. At that point, the tie was effectively decided.

Watch Akor Adams' superb goal:

Algeria never recovered. The Fennecs failed to register a single effort on target until the 80th minute, a statistic that underlined Nigeria’s dominance and defensive discipline, according to Opta.

Nigeria match Egypt's AFCON record

The win strengthened Nigeria’s credentials as genuine title contenders and carried historical weight.

African football analyst Gary Al-Smith noted that the Super Eagles have become only the second nation to score at least two goals in each of their first five AFCON matches, equalling feats achieved by Egypt in 1974 and 2010.

Nigeria Rewrite AFCON History, Equal Egypt’s 1974 and 2010 Records with Algeria Win. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Attention now shifts to a daunting semi-final clash against hosts Morocco on January 14 at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

Victory would send Nigeria into consecutive AFCON finals, a remarkable achievement for the three-time champions.

However, history offers mixed signals. Morocco’s lone continental triumph came against Nigeria in 1976, and hosts who eliminate Cameroon often go on to lift the trophy, per Micky Jnr.

With confidence soaring and form on their side, the Super Eagles will aim to silence the omens and keep their golden run alive.

Source: YEN.com.gh