Arsenal’s perfect run in the Champions League league phase brought more than bragging rights

By finishing top of the table with a 100% record, the North London side paired on-field excellence with major commercial success on Europe’s grandest club stage

YEN.com.gh breaks down how much the Gunners earned from their eight matches in the 2025/26 Champions League league phase

Arsenal completed a perfect Champions League league phase, beating FC Kairat Almaty 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium to finish top of the standings.

Eight wins from eight matches secured direct passage to the last 16 and removed any need for a playoff.

Arsenal are the first side to record eight wins from eight games in the Champions League league phase. Photo by Clive Mason.

Source: Getty Images

That strong position also guarantees home advantage in the return legs of the round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals if progress continues.

Beyond pride, the campaign has already delivered a financial windfall. Every club in the competition receives a base payment of £16.18 million.

Finishing inside the top eight and moving straight into the last sixteen brings an extra £9.56 million.

Arsenal Champions League prize money breakdown

Results on the pitch quickly added up. Each league phase victory carries a reward of £1.82 million.

According to Football London, Arsenal collected all eight, beating Athletic Bilbao, Olympiacos, Atletico Madrid, Slavia Prague, Bayern Munich, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, plus Kairat. Those triumphs alone generated £14.56 million.

Placement in the final table also matters. Teams earn £239000 for every position.

Kairat, who finished in 36th, still received that amount. Arsenal, sitting first, gained around £8.6 million from ranking payments.

Put together, the North London side has already banked roughly £48.9 million before the knockout rounds even begin.

That figure highlights how consistency at the elite level translates into serious revenue.

kai Havertz celebrates his goal against Kairat Almaty as his teammates join him. Photo by Ben Stansall.

Source: Getty Images

How much Arsenal could earn from winning UCL

There remains even more at stake. Reaching the quarter-finals would bring a further £10.85 million.

A semi-final appearance adds another £13 million. Finalists, with this season’s showpiece scheduled for the Puskas Arena in Budapest, receive £16.07 million. Lifting the trophy delivers an additional bonus of £5.64 million, per Think Football Ideas.

In total, Arsenal could still collect another £45.56 million if they go all the way and secure the club’s first European crown.

Winning every league phase fixture ensured maximum performance bonuses at this stage. Each success boosted earnings, while first place strengthened ranking rewards.

For Mikel Arteta’s squad, the journey so far shows how strong displays and smart management can turn big nights under the lights into both sporting progress and financial growth.

Arsenal are not just chasing glory. They are building lasting strength among Europe’s elite.

Away from money and hypothetical reasoning of how far Arsenal could travel in the competition, the Gunners could face Borussia Dortmund, Olympiacos, Atalanta, or Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16.

