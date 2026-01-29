Real Madrid slipped to ninth in the league phase after a 4–2 defeat, forcing them into the Champions League knockout playoff round

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, but a dramatic late goal from the opposing goalkeeper sealed the result

The Spanish giants will now play a two-legged playoff in February, adding extra fixtures to their schedule as they chase European glory

Real Madrid’s pursuit of a record-extending 16th Champions League title remains alive as they gear up for the knockout phase of the competition.

Los Blancos had looked on course to qualify automatically for the Round of 16 after starting the final round of fixtures in third place.

Real Madrid slip to ninth in the league phase after a 4–2 defeat to Benfica. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA .

Source: Getty Images

However, a heavy 4–2 defeat to José Mourinho’s Benfica saw them drop out of the top eight, forcing them into the playoff round instead.

Kylian Mbappé gave the Spanish giants an early lead, but Benfica responded with three unanswered goals - two from Andreas Schjelderup and one from Vangelis Pavlidis.

Mbappé grabbed his second just before the hour mark to keep Madrid in the contest, but a late header from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sealed a 4–2 victory for the hosts.

The result left Real Madrid in ninth place, one point behind eighth-placed Manchester City, and outside the automatic qualification places.

According to Sports Mole, Trubin’s goal also helped Benfica edge into the playoff spots, with Mourinho’s team finishing 24th in dramatic fashion.

Despite the setback, Madrid’s pedigree in European competition means they remain strong contenders and are expected to be favourites in their playoff tie in February, even though it adds two extra matches to their schedule.

Who could Real Madrid face in the playoff?

Madrid now know the two possible opponents they could face in the knockout playoff round, per Football Espana.

After finishing ninth and narrowly missing out on automatic qualification, Arbeloa’s side must contest a two-legged tie against the team that finished either 23rd or 24th in the league phase.

Benfica could be their opponent once again. Ideally, Madrid would prefer to draw 23rd-placed Bodø/Glimt. The Norwegian side have quality and demonstrated it with a recent win over Manchester City in the Arctic Circle, but they appear the more manageable of two difficult options.

Inter, who finished 10th, will face whichever team Madrid do not draw in the playoff.

Madrid will learn their playoff opponents when the draw takes place on Friday, January 30, at the European House of Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. GMT (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. ET, 12 p.m. CEST).

Real Madrid will either face Benfica or Bodo/Glimt in the playoffs. Photo: Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

The playoff matches themselves will be held next month, with the first leg scheduled for February 17/18 and the second leg, at the Santiago Bernabéu, set for February 24/25.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's city rivals, Atletico Madrid, ended the league phase in 14th place.

This placing means Diego Simeone's side will be drawn against either Club Brugge or Galatasaray, whom they drew 1-1 with in Istanbul last week.

Like Real Madrid, Atleti will play the first leg away from home, with the return match set to take place in the Spanish capital the following week.

It will be fascinating to see how both sides fare in the playoff, and from a Spanish football perspective, there is hope they can join Barcelona in the Round of 16.

Why all UCL games played same time

YEN.com.gh previously reported that all 18 matches on the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase will kick off at the same time on Wednesday.

Teams finishing in the top eight move straight into the round of 16; those placed ninth to 24th enter the knockout play-offs, while sides ranked 25th to 36th are eliminated.

Source: YEN.com.gh