Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has reportedly stepped down in the aftermath of the 2025 AFCON

The 50-year-old came agonisingly close to ending the North African nation’s title drought at this year’s tournament

Regragui’s defining moment as Morocco boss came at the 2022 World Cup, when he led the Atlas Lions to a historic semi-final finish

Walid Regragui has reportedly handed in his resignation to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation after Morocco fell short in the 2025 AFCON final against Senegal.

The surprise move comes only weeks after the painful defeat, throwing the future of the Atlas Lions into doubt ahead of a busy year.

Walid Regragui Quits as Morocco Manager After AFCON 2025 Runner-Up Finish. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Walid Regragui resigns as Morocco coach

According to Foot Mercato, the 50-year-old has told the federation he wants to step aside.

However, the decision now rests with the country’s football leadership. No official verdict has been announced by the FA, headed by Fouzi Lekjaa, and discussions are ongoing behind closed doors.

Should the federation decline his request, the tactician would stay on and begin preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

If his exit is confirmed, the search for a successor would begin immediately, with time not exactly a luxury.

Reports suggest Regragui no longer feels ready to continue, even with the global tournament drawing closer.

Morocco have already been placed in Group C, where they are set to face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. That lineup alone shows how crucial stability on the bench could be.

One name already mentioned as a possible replacement is Tarik Sektioui. He guided the local-based side to CHAN glory last year and also steered Morocco to Arab Cup success in 2025.

His recent achievements and familiarity with the national setup make him a strong candidate should a vacancy officially open.

Walid Regragui Quits as Morocco Manager After AFCON 2025 Runner-Up Finish. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Walid Regragui's tenure

Regragui’s spell has been one of the most successful periods in Moroccan football history.

He took charge in August 2022 and quickly built a competitive unit admired across continents.

Under his watch, Morocco reached a historic World Cup semi-final and later progressed to an AFCON final.

Statistics from Transfermarkt underline that impact. Across 49 matches, his team secured 36 victories, recorded eight draws and suffered only five defeats, with the loss in the continental showpiece proving the most painful.

Those numbers tell the story of a coach who delivered results and belief.

Now, supporters wait anxiously. The federation’s response will shape the next chapter for a nation that has grown used to dreaming big on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh