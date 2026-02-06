Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi League Strike: Authorities Release Strong Statement
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al-Nassr has sparked fresh controversy, with the Saudi Pro League now stepping in over his reported protest
- After scoring his 961st career goal, Ronaldo made a bold move that raised eyebrows across Saudi football
- Big spending by rivals and a quiet transfer window at Al-Nassr appear to have pushed Ronaldo to the breaking point
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Saudi Pro League has reportedly cautioned Cristiano Ronaldo after staging a brief strike at Al-Nassr, amid growing frustration over the club’s activity in the transfer market.
The Portuguese icon, now 41, is said to have withheld his services in protest at what he perceives to be weaker financial backing compared with other leading Saudi clubs.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had recently added yet another milestone to his glittering career, netting the 961st goal of his professional journey during Al-Nassr’s comfortable 3–0 away victory over Al Kholood.
Ronaldo refused to play for Al-Nassr
However, eyebrows were raised days later when Ronaldo was absent from the matchday squad for the narrow 1–0 league win against Al Riyadh on February 2, despite being fit and available, as Flashscore reported.
Ronaldo’s anger reportedly stemmed from Al-Nassr’s modest business during the mid-season transfer window. The club brought in just one reinforcement, 21-year-old Haydeer Abdulkareem, a move that fell far short of expectations.
This lack of ambition allegedly infuriated Ronaldo, particularly as head coach Jorge Jesus had publicly pushed for multiple additions to bolster the squad’s title credentials.
The situation was made worse by the aggressive spending of domestic rivals. Al-Hilal, in particular, were busy, investing around £26 million each on Kader Meite and Saimon Bouabre.
They also secured defender Pablo Marí from Fiorentina and completed a high-profile free transfer for former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, further highlighting the contrasting approaches within the league.
Saudi Pro League reacts to Ronaldo's protest
In response to the controversy, the Saudi Pro League issued a robust statement, firmly distancing itself from claims of uneven support between clubs.
As featured in The Sun, League officials stressed that all teams operate autonomously under identical regulations and are responsible for their own strategic decisions.
According to the league, every club is governed by its own board and executive structure, with full control over recruitment, spending and long-term planning.
While financial guidelines exist to promote sustainability and maintain competitive balance, the league insisted these rules apply equally to everyone.
Crucially, officials made it clear that no individual player, regardless of global profile, influences their own club. While acknowledging Ronaldo’s significant impact at Al-Nassr since his arrival and his relentless desire to win, the league emphasised that overarching decisions remain strictly at the club level.
Despite the standoff, Al-Nassr are reportedly stunned by Ronaldo’s discontent and are eager to smooth over relations. Optimism remains high that the saga will soon end, with Ronaldo expected to return on Friday, January 6.
Sky Sports reported that club officials are confident the ace footballer will call off his protest and feature in the high-profile clash against rivals Al-Ittihad, bringing the focus back to football rather than boardroom tensions.
All-time greatest footballer debate
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario shared his view on the long-running debate over Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in football history.
While he praised Cristiano’s adaptability and remarkable scoring record, Nazario stopped short of declaring him the greatest of all time.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh