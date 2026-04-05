Thierry Henry believes there is one club capable of stopping Real Madrid from winning the 2024/25 Champions League

Real Madrid are always among the favourites to win the Champions League, given their rich history and dominance in the competition

No matter their form in domestic leagues, they consistently transform into a different beast on European nights

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Thierry Henry believes that one top European side has the potential to stop Real Madrid from securing yet another Champions League title in the 2024/25 season.

The French legend is no stranger to Europe’s elite competition, having played in it 112 times across spells with Monaco, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

Thierry Henry believes there is one club capable of stopping Real Madrid from winning the 2024/25 Champions League. Photos: Alberto Gardin/John Berry.

Source: Getty Images

He came agonisingly close to lifting the trophy in 2005/06 when Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the final in his home country, France.

Ironically, he would later win the competition with Barça in 2008/09, playing alongside Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andrés Iniesta in a dominant 2-0 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in Rome.

Since then, Real Madrid have cemented its status as the dominant force in the Champions League, winning six of the last ten editions.

Henry names Real Madrid's bogey side in UCL

However, despite Los Blancos reigning as current champions, Henry firmly believes that Barcelona should be considered one of the strongest challengers to their supremacy this season.

Speaking on CBS Sports back in November 2024, Henry expressed confidence in the Catalan giants' ability to go the distance and should be “considered as one of the favourites” to win the competition.

"Yes, I do think that this team right now, because of the two years they have played together and the tough season they endured last year, they have learned the most about their character," Henry said. "That experience shapes how you perform and how you push forward."

"I think this team right now, has to be considered as one of the favourites to win it (Champions League),” he added.

“Are they going to win it? You need to, along the way, lose a semi-final, to lose a quarter-final, to know how hard it is to go out. But I do think that they are equipped to go all the way."

Henry’s blunt message to Arsenal

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has delivered a blunt and emphatic message to Arsenal as they prepare for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in April.

The Arsenal legend has urged Mikel Arteta’s men to adopt a fearless mindset when facing the record 14-time champions.

This encounter marks the first time the Gunners will meet Los Blancos in the Champions League since their famous 2005/06 last-16 triumph.

As anticipation builds, Henry—who delivered one of Arsenal’s greatest European moments against Madrid—has stressed the importance of belief.

Speaking to Kate Scott on CBS, he emphasised the mental strength needed to challenge the kings of Europe.

"Believe that you can," Henry declared.

"If you go there not believing that you can beat Real Madrid, then already they are better than you.

"They may have a better team, a better squad. They have 15 (Champions League titles) on the sleeve—we [Arsenal] have none. If you don't think you can win, you might as well not go and play."

The Arsenal legend continued, reinforcing the idea that mentality will be key.

"You need to have the belief that you can beat that team. If you step onto the pitch thinking, ‘Let’s see what happens,’ then you might as well not go.

"If you go in believing you can win, this is what dreams are made of. If you lack that belief, stay at home."

Henry names Premier League's GOAT midfielder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thierry Henry had no doubts when selecting the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

While he acknowledged there were several outstanding candidates, one name stood above the rest.

Source: YEN.com.gh