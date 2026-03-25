Players of Senegal have sent a defiant message to the Confederation of African Football following the controversial AFCON ruling that stripped them of the title

In a viral video, the squad was seen boldly displaying portraits in a gesture widely interpreted as a show of resistance against the governing body’s decision

Meanwhile, Senegal are set to return to action for the first time since their now-contentious victory over Morocco after appealing CAF's decision at CAS

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Senegalese players have sent a clear message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), publicly rejecting the decision that stripped them of the 2025 AFCON title.

The ‘positive’ defiance underlines their firm stance on the controversial CAF verdict, which continues to divide opinion among fans, pundits and key stakeholders in the game.

Senegal Players Send Bold Message to CAF After AFCON Verdict: ‘Champions of Africa’. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal players respond to CAF AFCON ruling

In the video circulating on social media, members of the Senegal national team were seen holding up portraits boldly labelled “Champions of Africa” with images of players holding the AFCON trophy – an unmistakable show of resistance.

The clip, widely shared online, features key figures such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Nicolas Jackson and Edouard Mendy, all reinforcing the belief that their triumph on the pitch still stands.

Watch the video on X:

Their reaction comes in the wake of CAF’s Appeal Board ruling on March 17, which overturned Senegal’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final.

The continental football governing body cited Articles 82 and 84, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match following a 17-minute walk-off in protest of a late penalty decision.

In its official statement, CAF said Senegal had been declared to have forfeited the final match, with the result recorded as 3-0 in favour of Morocco.

The ruling strips Senegal of what would have been their second AFCON title, handing the crown to the hosts retrospectively.

Despite the widespread debate the decision has sparked, the mood within the Senegal camp remains firm, with players and officials standing united in their position.

Senegal Players Send Bold Message to CAF After AFCON Verdict: ‘Champions of Africa’. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

CAS appeal underway as players stay focused

Behind the scenes, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has already taken the matter further, filing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to overturn CAF’s ruling.

The federation is seeking to have the decision annulled and Senegal reinstated as champions.

It has also requested more time to submit a detailed legal brief until CAF provides the full reasoning behind its verdict.

As the legal battle begins to take shape in Lausanne, the players are shifting focus back to football.

Senegal are preparing for upcoming friendlies against Peru and Gambia on March 28 and March 31, respectively, even as the fight for recognition continues off the pitch.

Morocco receives huge boost from FIFA

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA swiftly aligned its rankings with CAF’s controversial AFCON ruling, handing Morocco a major boost.

The update saw Morocco gain 18.02 points to rise to eighth in the world with 1,754.59 points, making them Africa’s highest-ranked team.

Source: YEN.com.gh