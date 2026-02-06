N’Golo Kanté reportedly declined to train with Al-Ittihad as he pushed for a return to European football

The midfielder was close to joining Fenerbahçe, but the transfer collapsed before the deadline, prompting the former Chelsea star to explore alternative ways to secure a move

His situation adds to the conversation about players reconsidering life in the Middle East, especially amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo

N’Golo Kanté’s time in Saudi Arabia has come to an abrupt end after reports claimed he refused to train with Al Ittihad to push through a transfer, a move that has now been completed.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder had his contract terminated on Tuesday, February 3, clearing the path for a switch to Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe.

N'Golo Kanté and other stars leaving the Saudi Pro League raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of their project.

Inside Kanté's controversial move to Fenerbahçe

The saga unfolded quickly. Kanté was set for Istanbul earlier in the window after both sides reached an agreement.

That plan collapsed when FIFA blocked the registration. Fenerbahce argued that Al Ittihad failed to file documents before the deadline.

A separate arrangement that would have sent Youssef En Nesyri the other way as a replacement for Karim Benzema also fell apart.

TalkSPORT stated the France international stopped training to force an exit. With the market shut, cancellation of his deal was the only route left.

Once that happened, the Turkish club confirmed the capture, saying:

"Our club has successfully completed the transfer of N'Golo Kanté, a prominent figure in world football," read part of the statement.

N'Golo Kanté joins a host of high-profile players leaving Saudi Arabia.

Why Kanté, others are leaving Saudi League

Kanté’s case adds to a growing pattern. Several big names who moved east for huge wages are now heading back.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the door when the spending spree began in the January transfer window back in 2023, yet he, too, is reportedly unhappy and could walk away from Al Nassr.

Reports from Givemesport suggest multiple reasons behind the shift. Sparse crowds have surprised newcomers, with some fixtures having drawn fewer than one thousand spectators.

That atmosphere contrasts sharply with the packed arenas that many previously experienced.

Climate also plays a role. Temperatures can soar beyond 40 degrees, making matches physically draining.

Cultural differences present another challenge, as daily life follows strict social and religious norms that require adjustment.

Career ambitions matter as well. Some worry that playing outside Europe may affect international selection.

That fear is debated; since recent AFCON winners included Saudi-based players, and Portugal still counts Ronaldo among their options.

However, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman said he would not pick Steven Bergwijn after his move in 2024.

For Kanté, the motivation appears clear. A return to a more competitive setting could boost his chances with Didier Deschamps ahead of the World Cup.

Others, such as Jordan Henderson, João Cancelo, Gabriel Veiga, Juanmi, and Anderson Talisca, have also left.

