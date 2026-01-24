New footage has surfaced showing a post-match exchange between the officials and Sadio Mané after the 2025 AFCON final

The Senegal talisman stepped in to calm the situation, urging his teammates to return to the pitch after they briefly walked off.

CAF later highlighted that his decisive show of leadership was a key factor behind Mané being named Player of the Tournament

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Fresh footage from the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final has shed new light on an exchange between match officials and Senegal talisman Sadio Mané.

The video, which has since surfaced online, offers an unseen angle into one of the most dramatic and controversial nights in recent AFCON history.

Senegal eventually lifted their second continental crown, but the closing moments at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Sunday, January 18, 2026, were filled with confusion, anger and uncertainty.

AFCON: New Video Shows What Referees Told Sadio Mane After Senegal Beat Morocco. Photos by Sebastien Bozon and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Inside the controversial AFCON 2025 final

The match spiralled into chaos deep into added time. Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ndala disallowed Ismaila Sarr’s strike in the 92nd minute, before pointing to the spot for Morocco five minutes later.

The decision sparked outrage on the Senegal bench, prompting head coach Pape Thiaw to instruct his players to walk off in protest.

Play was halted for close to 17 minutes as tempers flared and the threat of a boycott loomed large. Calm only returned when Mané stepped in, urging his teammates to return and see out the contest.

Soon after, Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, while Pape Gueye struck in the fourth minute of extra time to secure a dramatic victory for the Teranga Lions.

AFCON: New Video Shows What Referees Told Sadio Mane After Senegal Beat Morocco. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

What referees told Sadio Mané

Footage from beIN Sports later revealed a remarkable post-match conversation between Mané and the officiating crew.

The officials reportedly openly praised the forward for his leadership during the crisis.

“You were the only one who told the others to come back. I said he was the only one who acted! The only one!” said fourth official Abongile Tom.

Centre referee Jean Jacques Ndala added:

“How did you do that? You are a true leader!”

VAR assistant Letticia Viana followed with:

“That was incredible, thank you so much. As I told you last time, thank you for what you did.”

Watch the video:

Mané later explained his actions in comments quoted by The Guardian, stressing the importance of protecting the image of the sport.

“Not the best things can happen in football because football is something special, and the world is watching. The world loves football. I think football is just a pleasure, so I think we just need to give a special, a great, great image of football,” he said.

“Football should not ever stop to come back for 10 minutes, but what can I do? What can we do? I think we just have to accept … and deal with it. I thought good things would happen if we came back and played the game, and that’s what happened.”

As debate continues and petitions mount, CAF is expected to investigate the incidents further, ensuring the dramatic night in Rabat remains under close scrutiny.

Ronaldo, others give Mané special welcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sadio Mané received a hero’s welcome on his return to Al Nassr after leading Senegal to AFCON glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates spearheaded the warm reception for the Senegal star.

Source: YEN.com.gh