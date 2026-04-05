Jude Bellingham named one of his teammates as the most talented player in Real Madrid’s squad

The Englishman highlighted this player’s incredible skills, describing how effortlessly he controls the ball and influences games

Bellingham also praised his work ethic, noting how he sacrifices for the team despite playing out of his preferred position

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Jude Bellingham previously revealed who he considers the most talented player in Real Madrid’s squad as they prepare to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid are set to host Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday night for the first leg of their quarter-final clash, with both sides aiming to take an advantage into the return fixture at the Allianz Arena on April 15.

Jude Bellingham named one of his teammates as the most talented player in Real Madrid’s squad. Photos: Robbie Jay Barratt/Oscar J. Barroso.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham named the most gifted Real Madrid star

With stars like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in the squad, many expected Bellingham to name one of them as the most gifted player.

However, the England international delivered a surprising answer when asked the question after a recent match.

“Rodrygo, so underrated, you know?” he told CBS Sports Golazo last year.

“For me, he’s probably the most talented and gifted player in the squad. The things he can do with the football… We’ll be messing around, and he’ll flick the ball up somehow, and you’re like, ‘How’d he do that?’ I try to do the same, and I’m twisting my ankles!”

Bellingham went on to praise Rodrygo’s impact and selflessness, highlighting how crucial he is to the team.

“You put them [Rodrygo and other key players] in positions where they can affect the game, and they will win it for you,” he said.

“Rodrygo is the one who sacrifices the most. His favorite position is on the left, but he plays on the right and does a lot of defensive work for the team. He never complains—he just gets on with it, and that’s the mentality we need.”

Bellingham’s words underline Rodrygo’s underrated brilliance and importance to Madrid’s success.

Rodrygo suffers ACL injury

Rodrygo sustained a serious knee injury earlier this month and is expected to be sidelined for around 12 months, per beIN Sports.

The Brazil international has successfully undergone surgery on his right knee after medical tests confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament along with damage to the external meniscus.

The setback is a major blow for Real Madrid, who will be without one of their most dynamic attacking players for a significant part of the season.

Rodrygo has become a key figure in the team’s frontline, known for his pace, creativity, and ability to deliver decisive goals.

The injury also impacts the Brazil national football team, as the lengthy recovery period makes it highly unlikely he will feature at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup—a competition he had been eager to play in.

Rodrygo de Goes celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman scored against Manchester City. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Rodrygo addresses tension with Mbappe and co.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo had spoken out regarding speculation about tensions with Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

Rumours had suggested the Brazilian felt sidelined since Mbappé’s arrival, sparking concerns of unrest within the Real Madrid squad.

Source: YEN.com.gh