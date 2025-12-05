Mexico, South Korea, and Ireland are all drawn into the same group, a rare scenario promising intense home-ground action

The stage is set for football’s grandest spectacle as the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw unveils the road ahead, with the Black Stars of Ghana handed a favourable group in Friday's ceremony.

Reigning champions Argentina enter the fray with dreams of defending their title, while the world watches to see which groups will deliver drama, upsets, and unforgettable moments.

Complete list of the 2026 FIFA World Cup groups following Friday's draw in Washington.

Group A

The 2026 World Cup draw has thrown together joint host nation Mexico, South Korea, and Ireland in Group A, creating a fascinating blend of home support, passionate fans, and global talent. Joining them is the winner of the European Play-Off D.

With each nation aiming to leave its mark on the tournament, fans can expect a series of intense battles and memorable moments.

Group B

Group B is set to sizzle as host nation Canada, Switzerland, and 2022 World Cup host Qatar find themselves together. The winner of the European Play-Off A fixture will join the trio in what is expected to be a balanced group.

Group C

In Group C, the spotlight shines on five-time champions Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland, while Haiti would fancy their chances against these top sides.

Group D

According to the BBC, Group D has one of the three host nations, the United States, as well as Australia, Paraguay, and the winner of the European Play-Off C match.

Group E

Meanwhile, four-time world champions Germany would do battle against Ecuador, the Ivory Coast, and debutants Curacao in Group E.

Group F

Friday's draw has also paired the Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, and the winner of the European Play-Off 'B' match.

Group G

Moreover, Belgium, Iran, Egypt, and New Zealand are housed in World Cup Group G.

Group H

In Group H, 2010 World Cup champions Spain take on Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and African newcomers Cape Verde.

Group I

In the meantime, France, the finalists of the last tournament in Qatar, would compete against Senegal, Norway, and the winner of the second FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

Group J

Group J sees reigning champions Argentina, Austria, Algeria, and Jordan. On paper, this is a manageable group for Lionel Scaloni's men.

Group K

Here comes Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal's group. The 2016 European champions were paired against Colombia, and tournament freshers Uzbekistan, as well as the winner of the first FIFA Play-Off Tournament fixture.

Group L

According to The Sun, the final group is also fascinating. England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama would compete against one another.

Ghana meet England, Croatia, and Panama in 2026 World Cup Group L.

